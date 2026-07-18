Former Athletics' First Rounder Testing Out New Position

As the A's try to find their identity in the second half of the 2026 season, it's important that some of the players who weren't as impactful in the first half can step up now.

We've graded the A's outfielders from the first half of the season, and now they might get a new member at some point this summer.

May 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) and center fielder Henry Bolte (33) and right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team has had issues, especially with their pitching staff, and it's led to the dismissal of their pitching coach , Scott Emerson. Dan Hubbs is stepping in to serve as the interim pitching coach, and Javy Guerra from Midland is the new bullpen coach.

Even though pitching has been bad, this hitter is making a position change in Triple-A, and it could make an impact on playing time for the remainder of the season.

Max Muncy Moving to the Outfield in Triple-A

Jun 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) singles against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've seen players like Zack Gelof try to make a move to the outfield, and it worked out pretty well for him during his time out there. Gelof has done a good job serving as a utility man for the team, and now it appears the A's will have another one.

Max Muncy was sent down to Triple-A just a few weeks ago, and since then, he has mainly been playing the infield. During his time in the big leagues, he's played second base, third base, and shortstop.

Max Muncy breaks the scoreless tie in the 8th with a solo shot! pic.twitter.com/sIkZ2irGTO — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2026

While his bat wasn't super hot in the big leagues this season, he's shown potential over the last two seasons of having a big-league bat. He will need to find more consistency in the minors.

How the A's Outfield Will Look With Muncy

Jun 26, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21), center fielder Henry Bolte (33) and right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrate after the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming we see a taste of Muncy back in the big leagues this season, it might be in the outfield. This move probably has a lot to do with his defensive struggles, as well as the team having loads of depth in its infield.

The team currently has Henry Bolte, who has been struggling in center field defensively. Lawrence Butler and Tyler Soderstrom play the corners, and Carlos Cortes' bat has to stay in the lineup in a corner outfield spot or at DH.

Max Muncy makes a perfect throw to the plate to keep the game tied at 11! pic.twitter.com/FWgjJojKPl — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2026

The A's have had a ton of injuries this season, so you have to imagine that an injury could see a debut of Muncy in the outfield at the big league level.

His experience as the starting left fielder in Triple-A could determine if he gets back to the big leagues at his new position.