Athletics Test New Bat in Leadoff Spot

There's no question that the A's have been struggling recently, and even the team's offense could use a little mix-up going forward.

We've seen Zack Gelof leading off a lot lately, and he's been fine since returning from his injury . There have been several people in the role, too.

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) looks on from the dugout after hitting a one run home run during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Bolte is having a crazy breakout in his rookie season, as we've discussed him as really effective because of his 100th percentile speed, mixed with his ability to keep the ball on the ground.

However, he didn't do amazingly in the leadoff role, so he will move back down in the lineup in hopes of seeing more fastballs. Although he seems like the perfect leadoff hitter, the A's will likely start a new experiment at the leadoff role.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Is the New Leadoff

Jul 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no question about how the middle of the A's order is structured. With Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers, the two All-Star starters , batting second and third, and then followed up by slugger Tyler Soderstrom, it works very well.

However, the team hasn't really had a consistent leadoff hitter. Now the team will experiment with recently promoted JKG as their leadoff. He's done an amazing job since getting the call , and is batting .500 in 30 at-bats heading into Thursday's contest in Detroit.

WE HAVE A ROOKIE MAKING HISTORY 🚨



Joshua Kuroda-Grauer is the first player in 18 years with 15 hits and 2 or fewer strikeouts his first 8 games



He hit .352 in AAA before getting the call pic.twitter.com/lZx1HbNDSi — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) July 9, 2026

Although he's not as speedy as Henry Bolte and Zack Gelof, his ability to get on base for the middle of the order is going to be huge for the offense.

The offense hasn't been a big factor in the A's recent losses, and won't be the only thing they need to do to push themselves back into contention, but it's a good mix-up.

Other Leadoff Options if JKG Struggles

Jun 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not everyone loves being the leadoff hitter, and not everyone has much success in the role. You don't want to discredit Bolte or Gelof as hitters because they weren't the best leadoff hitters. They are still great players who need to be a little bit further down the order.

If the A's want a different leadoff at some point, they could go back to the 2024 route of Lawrence Butler leading off. His confidence at the plate is finally back, and he's never more confident than when he's batting first.

NICK KURTZ!



It's 14-13 in the 10th inning 😲 pic.twitter.com/d2kJz0KMSM — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

The A's have tested their stars, Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers, at the leadoff spot a lot during last season, and even a bit into this season. While they both do well batting first, it's not ideal because you would like baserunners on when they are up at the plate.

If JKG can stay hot at the leadoff spot and is able to get on base for Langeliers and Kurtz, then they might just roll with it. This way, you can keep Kurtz and Langeliers in the two and three spots and hopefully have more at-bats with runners on for the big dogs.