Athletics Make Necessary Positional Coach Move Amid Struggles

The A's have been playing bad baseball over the last few weeks, notably losing 17 of their last 20 games, and are currently on a nine-game losing streak.

The team will look to get some rest on the All-Star break after a tough sweep and make some changes to get back into the win column and start competing in the AL West once again.

Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz will be in Philadelphia over the break at the Mid-Summer Classic, as both are representing the A's in the game.

After claiming Donovan Walton on Sunday and wrapping up a solid draft class, the team has made yet another decision that will change the team before the start of the second half.

Athletics Dismiss Scott Emerson

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitching coach Scott Emerson (center) walks out of the dugout during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After having one of the worst pitching staffs over the last few seasons, the A's have now put the blame on pitching coach Scott Emerson. On Monday, the team announced that they had dismissed him.

The team will have Dan Hubbs serve as the interim pitching coach for the remainder of the season, and they will search for a new pitching coach for next season.

The #Athletics have dismissed their pitching coach, Scott Emerson.



Dan Hubbs will serve as the interim for the remainder of the season. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 13, 2026

It's always difficult to point the pitching staff struggles at the coach, as he has not been dealt the best hand. However, the team needs to make changes to make something work in the second half of the season, or else they will be on the path to another rough season.

The team has shown they are a good second-half team over the last few seasons, and with new leadership on the pitching side of things and likely a few roster moves, they should hopefully get back into the win column.

Moving on From Emerson Is the Right Move

Apr 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitching coach Scott Emerson (14) visits the mound during the third inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the concerns about whether the fault lies with Emerson for the lack of pitching success, the decision to move on from him makes a lot of sense.

Having a valuable pitching coach gives you the ability to bring in some struggling but talented pitchers and essentially "fix" them. Matt Blake, the Yankees' pitching coach, as well as the Rays and Brewers' pitching coaches, are always known for doing just that.

Between the ballpark and the players, Scott Emerson was an easy scapegoat for the Athletics struggles this year



Based on what Dallas is saying, this guy would be a great add in a lot of young clubhouses https://t.co/x4E4kyuWdd — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) July 13, 2026

It seems like any pitchers the team brings in just immediately struggle, and sometimes we see them move on to other teams and start performing again.

The move is also a sign of change to come. Obviously, losing 17 of 20 games means there are big issues at hand. Doing nothing about it and expecting change is not smart. Having someone else step in as pitching coach and maybe making a few roster changes before the second half could turn around the recent struggles.