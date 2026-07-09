Athletics Shockingly Move on From Opening Day Infielder

The A's brutal injury issue has been killing the team for the last few weeks, and they are finally starting to get healthier as a group once again.

The injuries have led the team to slide down to fourth place in the American League West division. The team has desperately needed their stars back in the lineup, and they are gradually returning.

Apr 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Brent Rooker (25), left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21), right fielder Lawrence Butler (4), shortstop Jacob Wilson (5), and second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's will be without Brent Rooker for the remainder of the season, and have just gotten Jacob Wilson and Zack Gelof back from the Injured List.

Now the team will activate another star player from the IL, Tyler Soderstrom.

A's Send Down Max Muncy to Triple-A

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team has announced that Max Muncy has been optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, and this will make space for Tyler Soderstrom to rejoin the A's lineup. Soderstrom was placed on the injured list a couple of weeks ago with hip impingement.

The call-up of Joshua Kuroda-Grauer was likely the move that killed Muncy, as JKG has played multiple positions in the infield and has done a really good job offensively.

Max Muncy breaks the scoreless tie in the 8th with a solo shot! pic.twitter.com/sIkZ2irGTO — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2026

This has led the team to send Muncy down, likely to improve both offensively and defensively. He has had some struggles at the plate, but his defense has been even worse. It's a huge issue when you are not even a top-two defender at your position on the team. Both Zack Gelof and JKG have looked better at third base in their time there.

If Muncy can improve that glove at third base and gain some more confidence at the plate in Triple-A, it probably won't be too long until we see him back in the big leagues.

A's Infield Alignment Without Muncy

Mar 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) and second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's infield will certainly look a little bit different without their former first-rounder, Max Muncy. The team will have to rely on some of its younger talent to help it get back into contention.

As far as alignment goes, Nick Kurtz is the obvious starter at first base, and he will be the starting first baseman for the American League in this summer's All-Star Game.

Shocking move: The #Athletics are optioning third baseman Max Muncy to Triple-A Las Vegas.



Muncy cracked the Opening Day roster this year as the team’s third baseman.



The move makes room for Tyler Soderstrom to return to the active roster. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 8, 2026

Then you have McNeil at second base, and Jacob Wilson back at shortstop. This means the A's will have an interesting decision to make at third base. Zack Gelof has looked really strong there, and JKG needs a spot in the infield. This could likely push Gelof to the outfield, and Cortes/Thomas/Butler into a DH role.

Ultimately, the team has many options for how they want to align their defense, now that they are getting guys back into the mix. Hopefully, this will raise the team's morale and help them get back into the win column.