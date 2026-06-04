The Athletics Gave Up Too Early on This Star Outfielder
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On Wednesday, MLB announced its May awards, and a couple of current and former A's players were recognized.
A's first baseman, Nick Kurtz, was awarded the AL Player of the Month for May. He had an impressive month in which he batted .333 with a 1.025 OPS and five home runs. This was the young slugger's second time winning this award, after taking it home last July.
As for the National League, a familiar name won the Player of the Month. It was none other than former A's outfielder, JJ Bleday. Bleday was part of the A's organization for three years, including his best season, where he appeared in 159 games for the team in 2024.
The A's landed Bleday in trade with the Marlins in an offseason swap, losing southpaw AJ Puk. The former first-rounder attended Vanderbilt.
Following his final season with the Green and Gold in 2025, the team would elect to designate Bleday for assignment in the offseason. He would eventually get picked up by the Cincinnati Reds and would get a chance in the big leagues with them this season.
Bleday's Impressive Start With the Reds
JJ Bleday obviously had a huge month of May with the Reds to bring home the Player of the Month honors. Since he's joined their outfield, he's done nothing but mash the cover off the baseball, which is something A's fans got a small taste of at times.
The 28-year-old would finish his month with a .301 batting average and a 1.018 OPS. He's been an everyday bat now for the Reds, and those numbers suggest he's going to get lots of opportunities with them going forward.
Clearly, Bleday made some minor tweaks in his swing this offseason, and they seem to be paying off early. With the Reds sitting at 31-29, but in last place in a loaded NL Central division, he's going to be a big part of this lineup as they try to push their way up in the division.
How Bleday Would Fit in the Current A's Lineup
Clearly, the A's didn't see a future in JJ Bleday being in the lineup. This led to them DFA'ing him, and now mashing for a new team. However, things would certainly look different in the A's outfield if Bleday were still in their organization.
The A's have gotten production from the recently promoted Henry Bolte. The speedy outfielder holds a .286 average with no homers yet this season.
Tyler Soderstrom is also starting to heat up for the A's, and Carlos Cortes has been an excellent bat for the A's in right field.
However, it feels like the A's have been missing a star bat in the middle of the order. Usually, having Kurtz, Wilson, Rooker, and Shea at the top of the order would get the job done. However, Rooker and Shea have been very cold, and Wilson has been injured.
This means Bleday would likely slot into an outfield spot, as well as a top -four spot in the lineup. The A's have plenty of left-handed bats in their lineup, but aside from Kurtz and Cortes, none of them have been as hot as Bleday.
Luckily for the A's, it seems like their outfield should be fine without Bleday. It just feels like the team gave up too soon on the former first-rounder and would still love to have his production in their lineup right now.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2