The Athletics Gave Up Too Early on This Star Outfielder

On Wednesday, MLB announced its May awards, and a couple of current and former A's players were recognized.

A's first baseman, Nick Kurtz, was awarded the AL Player of the Month for May. He had an impressive month in which he batted .333 with a 1.025 OPS and five home runs. This was the young slugger's second time winning this award, after taking it home last July.

As for the National League, a familiar name won the Player of the Month. It was none other than former A's outfielder, JJ Bleday. Bleday was part of the A's organization for three years, including his best season, where he appeared in 159 games for the team in 2024.

Sep 1, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Athletics right fielder JJ Bleday (33) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The A's landed Bleday in trade with the Marlins in an offseason swap, losing southpaw AJ Puk. The former first-rounder attended Vanderbilt.

Following his final season with the Green and Gold in 2025, the team would elect to designate Bleday for assignment in the offseason. He would eventually get picked up by the Cincinnati Reds and would get a chance in the big leagues with them this season.

Bleday's Impressive Start With the Reds

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) celebrates in the dugout afters coring a run during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

JJ Bleday obviously had a huge month of May with the Reds to bring home the Player of the Month honors. Since he's joined their outfield, he's done nothing but mash the cover off the baseball, which is something A's fans got a small taste of at times.

The 28-year-old would finish his month with a .301 batting average and a 1.018 OPS. He's been an everyday bat now for the Reds, and those numbers suggest he's going to get lots of opportunities with them going forward.

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) rounds third on a solo home run in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, June 1, 2026. The Royals led 4-1 after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clearly, Bleday made some minor tweaks in his swing this offseason, and they seem to be paying off early. With the Reds sitting at 31-29, but in last place in a loaded NL Central division, he's going to be a big part of this lineup as they try to push their way up in the division.

Your AL and NL Players of the Month for May:



Nick Kurtz: .333 AVG, 1.025 OPS, 5 HR, 26 RBI

JJ Bleday: .301 AVG, 1.018 OPS, 8 HR, 25 RBI pic.twitter.com/hWVNVHUcKU — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2026

How Bleday Would Fit in the Current A's Lineup

Clearly, the A's didn't see a future in JJ Bleday being in the lineup. This led to them DFA'ing him, and now mashing for a new team. However, things would certainly look different in the A's outfield if Bleday were still in their organization.

The A's have gotten production from the recently promoted Henry Bolte. The speedy outfielder holds a .286 average with no homers yet this season.

Tyler Soderstrom is also starting to heat up for the A's, and Carlos Cortes has been an excellent bat for the A's in right field.

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) celebrates after hitting a one run home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

However, it feels like the A's have been missing a star bat in the middle of the order. Usually, having Kurtz, Wilson, Rooker, and Shea at the top of the order would get the job done. However, Rooker and Shea have been very cold, and Wilson has been injured.

This means Bleday would likely slot into an outfield spot, as well as a top -four spot in the lineup. The A's have plenty of left-handed bats in their lineup, but aside from Kurtz and Cortes, none of them have been as hot as Bleday.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks to media members before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Luckily for the A's, it seems like their outfield should be fine without Bleday. It just feels like the team gave up too soon on the former first-rounder and would still love to have his production in their lineup right now.