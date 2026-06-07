The Athletics Have a Real Shot at Avoiding a Sweep by the Astros

The Athletics are currently on a three-game losing streak, and are despratley trying to find some momentum before their series in Las Vegas.

Right now the Athletics are in a very ugly spot. With a loss on Sunday, the Athletics would drop to five-games under .500 and potientally, 4.5 games from first place in the A.L West. If this cold streak continues there is a good chance the A's will be fourth in the divison by next Sunday.

Jump Up, Jump Up, and Get Down

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) makes his MLB debut and throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Athletics should be ok in the final game of the series. With Gage Jump starting and potentially keeping his hot streak alive, there is a good chance the Athletics pull out a win. However, the Athletics must provide ample run support. The Astros' offense is hot right now, and an inexperienced pitcher could be a recipe for disaster.

Even if Jump struggles, the Athletics need to address it right away. The Athletics have only used four relievers this series, only three if you don't count Carlos Cortes' appearance in the Game 2 blowout. With fresh arms, the Athletics have the ability to switch things up early, something that needs to happen if Jump finds himself in a jam.

Make Yordan Alvarez a Non-Factor

Jun 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds the bases after he hit a grand slam against Athletics starting pitcher Kade Morris (67) in the second inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Yordan Alvarez has been an absolute monster this season for the Astros. Right now, he is hitting .316 (6th in MLB), 22 home runs (2nd in MLB), and 1.083 (1st in MLB). In the loss on Saturday, Alvarez would hit a grand slam, which effectively ruined Kade Morris' debut . This cannot happen again.

If runners are in scoring position, the Athletics need to make Alvarez a non-factor. This could mean an intentional walk, or just making sure he cannot make contact by pitching away from his hot zones. Either way, Alvarez's bat has the ability to send the Athletics to their new home winless. This can not happen.

Zack Gelof Needs to Move Up

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Right now, Zack Gelof has been one of the most dangerous Athletics hitters. He is currently on an 11-game hitting streak, something the Athletics have been unable to cash in on. In the last five games, he has recorded two RBIs, his last being an RBI walk in the loss on Saturday.

Gelof has been hitting 7th in the lineup during his hitting streak. If the Athletics hope to stop the bleeding vs. the Astros, it would be a decent idea to move him to the 6th or 5th spot in the lineup, in order to create runs behind Shea Langeliers, Nick Kurtz, and Tyler Soderstrom. This move has the ability to create runs, something that Jump and the Athletics will need.