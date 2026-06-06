Athletics Blasted by Astros: Takeaways From Crushing Loss

The Athletics would fall to the Astros 5-1, marking back-to-back losses.

Things did not go well for the Athletics in Game 1, but given the team's state, the result is not particularly shocking. The Athletics offense would grow cold as they mustered only five hits on the night. The pitching in this game was also not friendly to the Athletics. Both of those things combined, and a loss is all but expected.

A's Need To Find Pitching

Jun 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Due to mounting injuries , the Athletics would opt to use Jack Perkins as this game's starter. Considering he is used to pitching around 30 pitches per game, the expectations for him to do well were slim. But even so, Perkins would give up three runs in the first inning, following an Isaac Paredes three-run home run.

This is not Perkins' fault. Expecting a reliever to start is a massive ask, and at this point in the season, it is concerning to see the current state of the Athletics rotation. In order to fix this issue, the Athletics need to find pitching, whether that be from a trade or calling up a player from the minors; something needs to stabilize this rotation.

Henry Bolte Is Dangerous

Jun 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte hits an RBI double against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In the past two games, Henry Bolte has been excellent. In the final game of the series vs. the Cubs, Bolte would go 2-of-4, with an RBI double. To follow that game up vs. the Astros, he would go 3-of-4, with a double and two singles. This is now his sixth multi-hit game, and second straight.

Bolte is now hitting .353 in the last seven days, which ranks him third, only behind Tyler Soderstrom and Nick Kurtz, not bad company. If Bolte can keep this up, which is possible, we will see more of him to finish the first half of the season. Right now, Bolte has been an off-and-on starter, a title that could burn quickly.

Lead-Off Spot Needs Consistency

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) celebrates after hitting a one run home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

It really does seem like the Athletics have a new lead-off hitter every game. In the last game vs. the Cubs, the Athletics would go with Bolte. Against the Astros, they would opt to use Carlos Cortes. And while Cortes has had good stretches this season, his lack of production has influenced the rest of the team.

With how well Bolte is playing right now, it makes no sense for him to be hitting sixth in the lineup. During the loss to the Cubs, the Athletics' offense was not the issue; it was just a poor outing from the bullpen. So there was no logical reason to switch up the lineup, and potentially slow down Bolte's momentum.