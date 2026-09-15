How Athletics' Butler Turning Into Superstar Everyone Expected
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If you take a look at Lawrence Butler's numbers this season, you would be very underwhelmed. However, the A's outfielder might be turning into one of the league's biggest stars right in front of our eyes.
In mid-June, we discussed that it was time for the A's to send Butler down to Triple-A. His struggles were getting worse, and it felt like he was getting dominated by big-league pitching.
However, instead of sending Butler down as they did in 2024, they elected to let him work on his game at the major league level. In that 2024 season, his early slump led to his demotion, and when he returned to the big leagues, he had a breakout second half.
That breakout second half of the 2024 season landed him a nice seven-year extension worth $65.5 million. After a mediocre 2025 season, he's looking to make that extension worth it this season.
Lawrence Butler Has Been Scorching Hot
Since Butler's incredibly cold stretch with the team, he has stepped up and become one of the team's hottest hitters.
In Butler's last 30 games, he has 111 at-bats and has posted a .297 batting average and a .933 OPS. He has eight home runs during that stretch and has also hit some very clutch ones as well. On Sunday's finale against the Seattle Mariners, he helped spoil their playoff run by hitting a two-run walk-off bomb.
This recent stretch has been huge for the A's, as their lineup has been dismantled due to a boatload of injuries. Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer are among the injured A's bats.
Because of all those injuries, Butler has consistently been batting in the three and four spots in Mark Kotsay's lineups, and he has been making the most of it recently.
How Butler Fits in 2027 Athletics Outfield
Since Butler is proving he could be a superstar hitter in this league, he will earn himself a spot in the A's outfield next season. In a crowded outfield, things could get interesting next season.
Tyler Soderstrom has been unbelievable for the club when he's healthy, so he will lock down left field. Henry Bolte has been one of the best hitters in all of baseball recently and has turned into a true five-tool player. He should be holding down centerfield next year.
However, things get dicey if players like Denzel Clarke or Carlos Cortes step up. Clarke has proved that he is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, but he'll need to start hitting by next Spring. Cortes has struggled defensively, but has shown flashes of offensive talent.
As the A's push to make a playoff run under a new GM next season before their move to Las Vegas, they will have to decide where each player fits in the outfield. This can also help the new GM decide which players can be expendable via trade in the offseason.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2