How Athletics' Butler Turning Into Superstar Everyone Expected

If you take a look at Lawrence Butler's numbers this season, you would be very underwhelmed. However, the A's outfielder might be turning into one of the league's biggest stars right in front of our eyes.

In mid-June, we discussed that it was time for the A's to send Butler down to Triple-A. His struggles were getting worse, and it felt like he was getting dominated by big-league pitching.

Sep 8, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) walks towards the dugout before the start of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, instead of sending Butler down as they did in 2024, they elected to let him work on his game at the major league level. In that 2024 season, his early slump led to his demotion, and when he returned to the big leagues, he had a breakout second half.

That breakout second half of the 2024 season landed him a nice seven-year extension worth $65.5 million. After a mediocre 2025 season, he's looking to make that extension worth it this season.

Lawrence Butler Has Been Scorching Hot

Sep 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) reacts after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Butler's incredibly cold stretch with the team, he has stepped up and become one of the team's hottest hitters.

In Butler's last 30 games, he has 111 at-bats and has posted a .297 batting average and a .933 OPS. He has eight home runs during that stretch and has also hit some very clutch ones as well. On Sunday's finale against the Seattle Mariners, he helped spoil their playoff run by hitting a two-run walk-off bomb.

LAWRENCE BUTLER!



His second homer of the day is a WALK-OFF SHOT! pic.twitter.com/rXmHkKse8B — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2026

This recent stretch has been huge for the A's, as their lineup has been dismantled due to a boatload of injuries. Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer are among the injured A's bats.

Because of all those injuries, Butler has consistently been batting in the three and four spots in Mark Kotsay's lineups, and he has been making the most of it recently.

How Butler Fits in 2027 Athletics Outfield

Sep 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller (not pictured) during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Butler is proving he could be a superstar hitter in this league, he will earn himself a spot in the A's outfield next season. In a crowded outfield, things could get interesting next season.

Tyler Soderstrom has been unbelievable for the club when he's healthy, so he will lock down left field. Henry Bolte has been one of the best hitters in all of baseball recently and has turned into a true five-tool player. He should be holding down centerfield next year.

Zack Gelof and Lawrence Butler go back-to-back for the @Athletics! pic.twitter.com/5r5Oq1taGS — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2026

However, things get dicey if players like Denzel Clarke or Carlos Cortes step up. Clarke has proved that he is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, but he'll need to start hitting by next Spring. Cortes has struggled defensively, but has shown flashes of offensive talent.

As the A's push to make a playoff run under a new GM next season before their move to Las Vegas, they will have to decide where each player fits in the outfield. This can also help the new GM decide which players can be expendable via trade in the offseason.