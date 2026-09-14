What Athletics' Recent GM Interviews Mean for Future

The A's currently have an opening for their General Manager position, and it looks like the job could be filled soon.

The position is open because the A's decided to mutually part ways with their longtime GM , David Forst.

May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics General Manager David Forst talks to the media before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been reported by Bob Nightengale that the club will look to announce their next GM before the conclusion of this season, so the new guy will be able to reconstruct the roster to their liking.

One other candidate has already been announced: former Astros GM James Click. With his extensive experience and having served as a GM for many seasons, he could be one of the strongest contenders for the job.

A's Interview Mike Rizzo and Billy Owens for GM Job

Jul 22, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo (L) and Nationals first round draft pick outfielder Dylan Crews (R) hold Crews' jersey at an introductory press conference prior to the Nationals' game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The A's have now come out and announced two more possible candidates for their GM position. Long-time assistant GM Billy Owens and former Nationals head of baseball operations Mike Rizzo.

Rizzo is 65 years old, and he was the GM of the 2019 World Series Champions, the Washington Nationals. He spent 17 years as head of baseball operations and was fired in July 2025 because of a tough rebuild following his World Series victory.

Former Nationals GM Mike Rizzo on deferring contracts...



"We were called desperate for doing them, and the Dodgers were called geniuses." 😂 pic.twitter.com/RBiQUNEOu7 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 7, 2026

Rizzo has drafted several impressive stars, including Bryce Harper and Stephen Strasburg, and also brought in a haul for superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

Billy Owens doesn't have GM experience, but he has served as the A's assistant GM for many years, so he is very familiar with how the organization runs.

These Candidates Will Have To Add Pitching

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (left) and catcher Shea Langeliers (right) talk during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interviewing two guys with a plethora of GM experience sounds like a great idea, but they will have a tough task this offseason, as the team desperately needs to add pitching.

There have been talks of Luis Severino possibly opting out of his deal, which means the A's could have a few rotation spots to fill, and they also need a few bullpen arms as well. Luckily for the new GM, they have some trade candidates should they need to make a trade.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can expect the A's to be active in free agency as they are a year away from their move to Las Vegas, so they could increase their payroll.

Possible trade options for the A's could possibly be Tommy White, Carlos Cortes, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, and Denzel Clarke. The Athletics have several important decisions to make this offseason, and the new GM could be one of the first.