What Athletics' Recent GM Interviews Mean for Future
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The A's currently have an opening for their General Manager position, and it looks like the job could be filled soon.
The position is open because the A's decided to mutually part ways with their longtime GM, David Forst.
It has been reported by Bob Nightengale that the club will look to announce their next GM before the conclusion of this season, so the new guy will be able to reconstruct the roster to their liking.
One other candidate has already been announced: former Astros GM James Click. With his extensive experience and having served as a GM for many seasons, he could be one of the strongest contenders for the job.
A's Interview Mike Rizzo and Billy Owens for GM Job
The A's have now come out and announced two more possible candidates for their GM position. Long-time assistant GM Billy Owens and former Nationals head of baseball operations Mike Rizzo.
Rizzo is 65 years old, and he was the GM of the 2019 World Series Champions, the Washington Nationals. He spent 17 years as head of baseball operations and was fired in July 2025 because of a tough rebuild following his World Series victory.
Rizzo has drafted several impressive stars, including Bryce Harper and Stephen Strasburg, and also brought in a haul for superstar outfielder Juan Soto.
Billy Owens doesn't have GM experience, but he has served as the A's assistant GM for many years, so he is very familiar with how the organization runs.
These Candidates Will Have To Add Pitching
Interviewing two guys with a plethora of GM experience sounds like a great idea, but they will have a tough task this offseason, as the team desperately needs to add pitching.
There have been talks of Luis Severino possibly opting out of his deal, which means the A's could have a few rotation spots to fill, and they also need a few bullpen arms as well. Luckily for the new GM, they have some trade candidates should they need to make a trade.
We can expect the A's to be active in free agency as they are a year away from their move to Las Vegas, so they could increase their payroll.
Possible trade options for the A's could possibly be Tommy White, Carlos Cortes, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, and Denzel Clarke. The Athletics have several important decisions to make this offseason, and the new GM could be one of the first.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2