Why A's Must Send Lawrence Butler Down to Triple-A

Ever since the A's awarded their outfielder, Lawrence Butler, an extension following his amazing second half of 2024, he hasn't quite performed to expectations.

In that second half, Butler posted an impressive .300 batting average, 13 homers, and an .898 OPS in 237 at-bats. Those impressive numbers impressed the A's so much that they decided to extend him long-term , so they could have him past their move to Las Vegas.

Lawrence Butler over the batter's eye 💪



He knew he got it! pic.twitter.com/3L98tCqh0K — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2026

Unfortunately, Lawrence Butler hasn't quite lived up to the money the A's are paying him. It also doesn't help that he's currently in a limited role on the roster. This is due to the recent success of the Colby Thomas and Carlos Cortes platoon in right field.

This has meant Butler isn't getting everyday playing time to work his way out of his slump. There might only be one option for him to get daily at-bats, and it won't be in the big leagues.

Lawrence Butler's Struggles Over the Last Two Seasons

Apr 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) jogs towards first base after hitting a three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Heading into 2025, he was coming off a strong second half in the year prior, and he also got rewarded with a nice payday. However, his confidence didn't really translate into results that season.

He would finish with a .234 batting average in 630 plate appearances in 2025. Although the average doesn't jump out at you, he was able to post a .710 OPS with 21 home runs. He showed glimpses of being a solid player, but just couldn't stay consistent.

Now heading into the 2026 season, he added an extra inch to his bat and was ready to be the team's everyday right-fielder. Unfortunately for Law, it wouldn't be too long until he would see the field less and less.

May 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The emergence of Carlos Cortes and the rough-hitting Butler would make it an easy option for Mark Kotsay to make against right-handed pitchers. Butler entered the finale against Milwaukee with a .163 batting average.

If the A's organization wants Butler to play daily, their only option might be optioning him to Triple-A. Even though he homered on Wednesday night against the Brewers, he's gonna still need some tweaking to his swing, as well as some confidence.

How A's Will Handle Jacob Wilson's Return

Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) looks on as he walks to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

With Jacob Wilson set to return from the Injured List as early as Friday, the A's will have some roster decisions to make.

They could go with Wilson's current replacement in Alika Williams, but he's been earning himself more looks in the big leagues. His speed and defense make him a good late-inning replacement, and also a good shortstop if Wilson needs a rest day.

It's also worth mentioning that the A's are carrying a lot of outfielders on their current roster. They also have some infielders who can slot in the outfield if needed. Zack Gelof has gotten some time out there this season.

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) hits an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Besides Williams, the only other two options are really optioning Lawrence Butler or possibly designating the slumping Jeff McNeil for assignment, because McNeil is going through a rough patch at the plate , but he still offers veteran presence and leadership.

It'll be interesting to see what their move is to make space for Wilson, but there's certainly a chance we see Lawrence Butler sent down to the minors.