How Athletics Can Avoid Another Series Loss vs. Astros

Even though the Athletics were pummeled by the Royals in the past series, there is hope for a turnaround vs. the Astros.

With the Athletics now 49-79 on the season, there is little hope for a significant push. But if this team can take things series by series, they could build significant momentum entering next season, which is where this team's head is at currently. But until then, they need to take out the Astros, who currently hold a 15-game lead over the Athletics for first place in the AL West.

JT Ginn and Jacob Lopez Stay on Track

Aug 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Athletics' pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JT Ginn and Jacob Lopez will both start throughout the series, barring an injury or a surprise move by the Athletics. With that said, we can expect two solid outings, which, in theory, should pave the way for a series win. However, if they fail to do so, the Athletics' fundamentals will be in big trouble.

With Ginn pitching Game 1, there is an even bigger burden on his shoulders. As we saw in Game 1 against the Royals, Mason Barnett would struggle big time , only pitching 2.2 innings as the team's starter. This would completely change how the Athletics would approach their bullpen and the overall tone of the series.

Someone Other Than Bolte & McNeil Need To Step Up

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) bats against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Bolte and Jeff McNeil would each have an amazing series vs. the Royals, which begs the question: If there were more firepower, how far could this team go? With both players contributing heavily to the Athletics' quick offensive starts and Lopez and Ginn on the mound, the A's could already be in good shape.

However, it was clear that the Athletics would lose all that momentum later in the games against the Royals. For that reason, we need to see other Athletics players answer the call later on in these games. If this can be accomplished, there is no reason why the A's cannot bounce back soon.

Better Decisions From Kotsay

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) returns to the dugout after a pitching change against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics, as a whole, would fall short in significant moments throughout the Royals series. But even so, Mark Kotsay deserves to shoulder most of the blame, as he made poor decisions in both Games 2 and 3, which ultimately ended in losses. For example, keeping Hogan Harris in too long in Game 2 and taking Elvis Alvarado out too early in Game 3.

With better management, the Athletics may have been able to tie the series, much less pick up a game. Against the Astros, Kotsay will need to replicate what he did vs. the Rangers. He should take pitchers out only once they start to struggle, not because the opposing batter is the same handedness as the pitcher. Stats matter, but when a player is doing well, there is no reason to take them out just because the batter is a different handedness.