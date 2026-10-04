3 Athletics Who Must Build on 2026 Performances

The Athletics had some very promising performances in 2026.

There is little doubt that the 2027 Athletics will be a force to be reckoned with. Even though it is a cliché to say this about any team in the offseason, there is more than enough evidence to support this point for the Athletics. That said, here are a few players who need to build on their 2026 season.

Henry Bolte | CF

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs to first base after hitting a single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Bolte had a very solid rookie campaign, batting .277 with a .764 OPS, along with 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases. A baseline like this could mean a massive 2027 season, with a potential All-Star selection on the way. Without a doubt, Bolte has positioned himself to be one of the Athletics' brightest stars in a few years.

Even at an individual level, Bolte will need to improve significantly. Not only will this increase his potential earnings with the team, but he could cement himself as a top-10 MLB center fielder. As for the team, Bolte's tools will lead to more wins by default if he can take that next step.

JT Ginn | SP

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) walks back towards the dugout after striking out the side against the Washington Nationals after the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the Athletics roster as a whole, it is clear they must address their pitching issues this offseason — starting with the starting rotation. Right now, JT Ginn looks like the Athletics' clear-cut best starter entering 2027 . Last season, Ginn went 9-8 with a 3.71 ERA and a solid 1.24 WHIP.

If Ginn can drop his ERA to under three, the Athletics' ceiling will rise instantly. Pair him with another premier arm via free agency or a trade, and then and only then will the Athletics' rotation truly look like a formidable force. With a refined Ginn at the helm, the Athletics' -238 run differential will be a thing of the past.

Elvis Alvarado | RP

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elvis Alvarado had a very interesting 2026 season. At times, he looked like the hands-down best pitcher for the Athletics; other times, he looked like a complete liability late in the game. But even so, there is still reason to believe that he will make a significant jump in 2027.

In 2026, he posted a 5-4 record along with a 3.90 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. Considering all the tools he has, including his 98.5 MPH fastball, which is in the 96th percentile in all of baseball, along with a 31.4% whiff rate, Alvarado should be in for a very successful 2027. If that happens, the Athletics will have an elite back-end reliever.