3 Athletics Who Must Build on 2026 Performances
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The Athletics had some very promising performances in 2026.
There is little doubt that the 2027 Athletics will be a force to be reckoned with. Even though it is a cliché to say this about any team in the offseason, there is more than enough evidence to support this point for the Athletics. That said, here are a few players who need to build on their 2026 season.
Henry Bolte | CF
Henry Bolte had a very solid rookie campaign, batting .277 with a .764 OPS, along with 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases. A baseline like this could mean a massive 2027 season, with a potential All-Star selection on the way. Without a doubt, Bolte has positioned himself to be one of the Athletics' brightest stars in a few years.
Even at an individual level, Bolte will need to improve significantly. Not only will this increase his potential earnings with the team, but he could cement himself as a top-10 MLB center fielder. As for the team, Bolte's tools will lead to more wins by default if he can take that next step.
JT Ginn | SP
Looking at the Athletics roster as a whole, it is clear they must address their pitching issues this offseason — starting with the starting rotation. Right now, JT Ginn looks like the Athletics' clear-cut best starter entering 2027. Last season, Ginn went 9-8 with a 3.71 ERA and a solid 1.24 WHIP.
If Ginn can drop his ERA to under three, the Athletics' ceiling will rise instantly. Pair him with another premier arm via free agency or a trade, and then and only then will the Athletics' rotation truly look like a formidable force. With a refined Ginn at the helm, the Athletics' -238 run differential will be a thing of the past.
Elvis Alvarado | RP
Elvis Alvarado had a very interesting 2026 season. At times, he looked like the hands-down best pitcher for the Athletics; other times, he looked like a complete liability late in the game. But even so, there is still reason to believe that he will make a significant jump in 2027.
In 2026, he posted a 5-4 record along with a 3.90 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. Considering all the tools he has, including his 98.5 MPH fastball, which is in the 96th percentile in all of baseball, along with a 31.4% whiff rate, Alvarado should be in for a very successful 2027. If that happens, the Athletics will have an elite back-end reliever.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV