How Athletics Can Bounce Back in Game 2 vs. Rays

After losing a very winnable game on Wednesday, the Athletics need something to give in their bounce-back game.

The Athletics would go on to lose the series opener following a walk-off Junior Caminero home run. A finish, while painful, can really only be pinned on the Athletics' lack of offense. In Game 2, the Athletics offense will likely need to run up the score to counter this series' "bullpen game."

The Power Must Be Felt

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics managed to get Shea Langeliers back to finish the season. While it will not amount to much, it is a boost in potential offensive production from any angle. While he has been decent for the most part since returning, a big performance needs to follow in Game 2.

Outside of Langeliers, the Athletics are not very helpless. With Lawrence Butler looking like the team's easy pick for second-half MVP, along with the likes of Zack Gelof, Henry Bolte, and Jeff McNeil, there is plenty of offense to overwhelm the Rays early. But as we said from the series opener, this is much easier said than done.

Brady Basso Needs To Pitch Well

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso (66) looks on after being pulled during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Brady Basso has a rough start, the Athletics might as well not even come to the ballpark on Thursday. Yes, the stakes are that high. Entering this series, we knew Game 2 would be a very easy game to lose the series outright. For that reason, Basso needs to keep this game winnable throughout his outing.

Basso's primary goal needs to be reaching at least the fifth inning . By doing so, the Athletics will, for one, not have to use as many arms, and the blueprint will be much clearer. Geoff Hartlieb should be able to give 2.0 innings, which will allow Luis Medina to get the eighth, followed by either Elvis Alvarado or Hogan Harris.

The Bullpen Needs To Show Up

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Geoff Hartlieb against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, the bullpen will have a lot of impact on how this game unfolds. For one, Basso could be very hit or miss. We will either see him finish the fifth inning or leave the game in the second. Either way, we will need to see this bullpen come together and deliver a masterclass.

With how well the Athletics bullpen has been, there is some trust that they can get the job done if Basso is able to reach at least the fifth inning. But if not, the Athletics will need to use a few undesirable pitchers in order to make up the innings Basso should have pitched. Pitchers like Joey Estes, Seth Johnson, and Yunior Tur fit that criterion, meaning that if they are placed in the game, they cannot give the Rays an inch.

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