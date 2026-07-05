Athletics Eye Major Starting Rotation Changes Amid Pitching Slump

The Athletics' starting rotation in general has not been very reliable, but this one pitcher has struggled consistently throughout his tenure.

With the Athletics now 2-8 in their last 10 games, something needs to change, starting with the pitching staff. The Athletics currently have the worst home ERA in franchise history at 6.25, the highest mark since Lou Boudreau’s 1955 Kansas City A’s, who posted a 5.66 ERA during that season.

Who's Out?

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This does not mean DFA every pitcher mentioned, but it does mean it might be time to allow some other guys to prove themselves. Pitchers like Jeffrey Springs, Jack Perkins , and Aaron Civale, to an extent, have struggled a lot this season, which in turn has dropped the Athletics' ceiling significantly.

While it is unclear how aggressively the Athletics will pursue pitching at the deadline, it is obvious that this is the top priority. After Aaron Civale's rough outing vs. the Marlins, in which he pitched 4.2 innings and allowed two home runs and four runs, this notion has not reached a breaking point.

Jul 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But if there is one pitcher who will most likely be off the team in the next week or so, it will be Jack Perkins. What's most frustrating about Perkins is that he would show flashes of excellence, but could never quite put it all together. At minimum, we could see Perkins sent back into the bullpen.

Who's In?

Jun 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Kade Morris (67) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics really do not have many options unless they decide to make a trade very soon. Kade Morris looked to be gaining some ground after a decent outing vs. the Dodgers, but after a seven-hit, three-run outing vs. the Marlins on Saturday, this does not seem very likely, and we could see Morris on the block before he enters the starting rotation again.

Barring a trade , the Athletics' best option would be Jacob Lopez , who struggled badly during his time with the Athletics this season. During his time in the majors, Lopez has posted a 6.75 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP. While this is ugly, he has started to improve in Triple-A Las Vegas, where he has allowed only eight hits in 11.1 innings, with a single run.

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws a pitch during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, when you look past his last two outings, it gets harder to justify a call-up. In his last five starts, he has pitched 27.0 innings, while allowing 34 hits and 23 runs.

He is currently posting a 7.67 ERA over that span, and a 7.20 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP since being sent down. While this is rough, it might be the Athletics' best option to replace any of the three starting pitchers.

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back o the dugout after a pitching change during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom line is that the Athletics are in a massive rut right now, and the only place to point is the abysmal starting pitching and bullpen struggles.

With the Athletics now 3-7 in their last 10, something needs to change. And it might require a change in the starting rotation.