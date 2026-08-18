No Momentum: Takeaways From Athletics' Ugly Series-Opening Loss

The Athletics would roll into Kauffman with a sizable amount of momentum behind them.

Once again, the Athletics were able to take a few steps forward but, in the end, wound up taking a few more back. Given this recent development, it is clear that this team has its sights set on next season and beyond. With how the team is shaping up, it can be inferred that losses like this won't happen frequently past this season.

Tommy Tanks Is Here

Aug 17, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics third baseman Tommy White (47) makes a play on the ball in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout Tommy White's baseball career, one trait has defined him: power. He hit 75 home runs in three seasons in college at LSU and NC State, then kept driving the ball in the minors, where he piled up 22 more, including nine with the Aviators this season, before his call-up to the Athletics.

Since his call-up, White has been a fairly consistent power hitter, only hitting his first home run against the Rangers on Sunday. But after hitting yet another one in the series opener, we could be witnessing a huge shift in Tommy White's career trajectory. Even though the season is dying, White will leave a lasting impact.

Mason Barnett's Outing Held Athletics' Hostage

Aug 17, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Mason Barnett (63) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Barnett would deliver a very poor outing vs. the Royals. In just 2.2 innings, he would allow seven hits while surrendering a staggering six runs. This would set the tone for the rest of the game, as even though the Athletics would show fight, there was no digging themselves out of the hole Barnett left.

After a very good bullpen showing vs. the Rangers, the Athletics had found a system that worked. In 6.2 innings across the series, the bullpen held the Rangers scoreless. The system was basically to bring in a new pitcher once a baserunner was allowed. But after pitching just 2.2 innings, this system seemed simply illogical and paved the way for the bullpen to crack later in the game.

Seth Johnson Needs To Go

Aug 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics pitcher Seth Johnson (52) pitches during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After trading Colby Thomas for Seth Johnson in the final hour of the deadline , not many people knew what to expect from the 27-year-old reliever. But after another rough performance vs. the Royals, the biggest question on everyone's mind was what the purpose of the trade was and whether it just made the team worse.

In the loss, Johnson pitched one inning while allowing three hits and two runs, not the outing the Athletics were looking for late in the game. With Johnson already being optioned four times this season by the Phillies, there may be some hesitancy to make any moves. And considering the Athletics traded for him, they may not want to admit they got it wrong. Either way, we need to see less of Johnson down the stretch.