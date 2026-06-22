How Next Athletics Series Will Shape Rest of Season

With the Athletics standing at 38-40, these next three series could dictate how the rest of the season goes.

And while this notion may feel dramatic, it really is not. If the Athletics navigate the next nine games smoothly, meaning they don't lose four or more, they would be above .500 and carry momentum into July. With the trade deadline approaching , the Athletics could emerge as either buyers or sellers, depending on how this stretch goes.

Giants Series

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

This series needs to go the Athletics way; there is no other way around it. Right now, the Giants are 31-46 and were just swept by the Marlins. Considering the Giants are expected to be sellers at the deadline, it would be inconceivable for the Athletics to lose this series outright.

The only issue is that this is very possible. The Athletics will send out Aaron Civale in Game 1, and then in Game 3, the A's will utilize Jeffrey Springs . Two pitchers who have struggled badly in their last few starts. But if both pitchers can put together a decent start, the ceiling for this A's team raises significantly.

Angels Series

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After splitting a series that, on paper, shouldn’t have been close, the Athletics now need to either take two of three from the Angels or sweep them convincingly. Dropping this series, especially after squandering a two-game lead this past week, could be a breaking point for the A's and may alter the trajectory of their season.

All of a sudden, the Athletics would go from a potent wild-card team to a team missing the playoffs in what has been a wide-open American League. With the Athletics potentially having J.T. Ginn, Jeffrey Springs, and Jack Perkins on the mound for the series, we will need to see improvement across the board.

Dodgers Series

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This series, unlike the other two, will serve as the ultimate benchmark for this current Athletics team. Not only are the Athletics projected to have Gage Jump and J.T. Ginn on the mound in games one and two, but they will be facing Shohei Otani and Justin Wrobleski, two pitchers who have been phenomenal this season for the Dodgers.

If the Athletics win this series, the team's stock will skyrocket. Not only could we see the Athletics become very aggressive at the deadline, but it will also place a chip on their shoulder. Something that will be crucial if this team hopes to make some noise in the playoffs, much less make the playoffs in the first place.