The Athletics' Pitching Problem Demands a Quick Fix

With the Athletics back at .500, it is clear that this team needs to make some moves soon.

The Athletics are just .5 games behind Seattle for the A.L. West lead and have a great opportunity to overtake them with two more games left in the Angels series. With that said, now is a great time for the Athletics to make a few blockbuster trades to set themselves apart from what has been a rough year for the American League.

Very Easy Road Ahead

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with teammates after drawing a walk to win the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Athletics' next eight games should go well. They have two more games vs. the last-place Angels, followed by a three-game series vs. the Giants, who are 31-44, and expected to be sellers at the deadline. Once that is over, the Athletics will play the Angels once again for a three-game series.

Any good MLB team should be able to win a significant majority of these games. But as we have seen all season, the Athletics have struggled to remain consistent even when their opponents are subpar. We saw this story almost unfold on Friday, when the Athletics fell behind 11-4 against the Angels.

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

A major reason the Athletics have struggled to remain consistent is their very top-heavy starting rotation, headlined by Gage Jump and J.T. Ginn. But after that, it becomes clear to why this team has been unable to make the next step. This is why the Athletics need to find another starter via trade within the next week or so.

Offense is Red Hot

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

In the last 30 days, the Athletics are 9th in the MLB in runs scored, 3rd in SLG, and 1st in home runs. This offensive outburst does not seem to be slowing down either. The Athletics have scored 17 runs in their last two games vs. the Angels, which have come from the bats of eight different Athletics.

This proves that the A's have difference-makers at all levels of their lineup, which is why this team needs more help pitching. As mentioned earlier, the Athletics' rotation is very top-heavy , which leaves three out of five games up in the air. This should not be happening with how well the A's offense is playing.

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) reacts after hitting a double during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that the Athletics are playing good baseball despite their record and run differential. With one or two moves, this season could end very late in October. And considering how early this prediction is coming, proves that the A's have what it takes to do some real damage down the stretch.