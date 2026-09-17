Key Takeaways From Athletics' Second One-Run Loss Against Rays

After a very close game on Tuesday, the Athletics would continue the trend in Game 2.

This game could have gone much, much worse. With an opener on the mound and an offense that has been sputtering , losing 4-3 was the best-case scenario if a loss were to occur. But even so, knowing the Athletics could have won both the series opener and Wednesday's game is a painful feeling that could extend into the series finale.

Welcome Home, Tommy White

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Tommy White (47) jogs back into the dugout in a game against the Minnesota Twins during the middle of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy White would have a game despite the loss. He would go 3-for-4, with a solo home run in the third. This mix of contact hitting and power hitting could be something special if developed well, and it points to White potentially earning a long-term role with the team. But for that to happen, we need to see a bit more before the season ends.

On the flip side, however, this production could mean a nice trade package in the offseason. With many infielders returning from injury, along with new players who have established themselves in the second half, it creates a margin of error so thin that the only realistic result would be a trade this offseason or at next year's deadline. Either way, White has proven to be a very solid major leaguer thus far.

Basso Back in the Pen, Please

Sep 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso (66) looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering this game, there was some hope that Brady Basso would deliver a strong performance. Considering he had just come off a 4.0-inning gem vs. the Blue Jays, we figured he would stay on that trajectory. But after allowing seven hits and four runs in 2.2 innings, it might be time to put Basso back in the bullpen.

What stood out the most from the loss was Basso's inability to get the third out cleanly. Three of his earned runs came with two outs, proving that Basso does struggle sometimes when facing the upper half of the lineup. Moving forward, we should see a different pitcher open, with Basso coming in afterward as the long guy.

Seth Johnson Resurgence?

Sep 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Seth Johnson (52) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seth Johnson was the only player the Athletics traded for at the deadline, and so far he has not lived up to being the team's second-half savior. To be fair, those expectations were not placed on him, but considering he was a new pitcher, we had hoped he would have done more in an Athletics uniform.

But even after all the struggles, Johnson put together a pretty solid outing in the loss. Not only would he finish the third inning for Basso, but he would pitch two more innings without allowing a baserunner. In those 2.1 innings, Johnson would strike out four of the seven batters he faced, while throwing only 24 pitches for 20 strikes. Impressive, to say the least.