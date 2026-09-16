Athletics Lose Nail-Biter: Takeaways From Defeat vs. Rays

The Athletics would falter to a solo walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.

This game had all the makings of an odds-defying win against one of the best teams in baseball. But after a few big missed opportunities, the game would come down to a single swing. Moving forward, the Athletics need to figure out how to close games cleanly.

Need More Players To Step Up

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game should have been an Athletics win. With the game tied 1-1 entering the ninth, the Athletics would have their best players up to bat. However, Jeff McNeil, Shea Langeliers, and Lawrence Butler would all go down without anything to show for it. These are the exact players the Athletics would have wanted up in this situation, and seeing this result is definitely very frustrating.

Even though this was a big missed opportunity, it also falls on the rest of the team. The Athletics as a whole would go just 4-for-31, without even drawing a walk. With pitching that good, the offense needed to support it. Without it, this result was inevitable.

Jack Perkins Is Insane

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it might be too little, too late to consider Jack Perkins for a starting role in 2027, this outing proved that he does at least have a spot in the Athletics' bullpen next season. In 6.2 innings, Perkins allowed just four hits while giving up one unearned run. Keep in mind, as well, that Perkins struck out eight batters while only throwing 83 pitches. Impressive.

As alluded to earlier, it may be too late for Perkins to actually earn a starting spot in next year’s rotation. But if moved to the bullpen, the Athletics could have a superstar on their hands. His stamina, combined with his stuff, is a perfect combination for a consistently good multi-inning reliever. Something the Athletics would love to have in their back pocket.

Switch Alvarado and Harris

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics have gotten a lot of mileage from their late-inning duo of Elvis Alvarado and Hogan Harris , with Harris usually coming in the eighth, leaving the final frame to Alvarado. But after this game, where Alvarado gave up a home run to Junior Caminero to lose the game, a switch may be in place.

To Alvarado's credit, Caminero has been one of baseball's best and likely would have done the same thing to Harris. But when you consider Alvarado's 5.40 ERA in his last 5.0 innings compared with Harris' 2.16 in his last 8.1 innings, on paper it would be much better to see Harris as the team's closer.