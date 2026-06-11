Top Athletics Performers During Las Vegas Series vs. Brewers

The Athletics would have a very explosive series against the Brewers, scoring 25 runs in total.

Due to this offensive outburst, a few players stood out like a sore thumb. While the offense was great, it was the pitching that really gave the Athletics an edge during this series, so for that reason, there will be a pitcher on this list. Here is who played the best vs. the Brewers.

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom has been playing MVP-esque baseball as of late, which could mean he earns an All-Star selection because of it. In the last 15 days, Soderstrom has led the Athletics with a .390 batting average, .528 OBP, and 16 hits. He has also been able to homer five times during that span, only behind Nick Kurtz with seven.

If Soderstrom is able to keep this up, which is likely considering the Athletics have one more series in Vegas left vs. the Rockies, whose pitching is dead last in almost every stat, then Soderstrom will be a no-doubt All-Star. Expect big things from Soderstrom, because he is not slowing down.

Jun 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ok, we get it, Nick Kurtz is good at baseball. But seriously, over the last 15 days, Kurtz is hitting .298 with seven home runs and 12 RBIs, leading the Athletics during that span. His best game of the series came in Game 1, where he would go 3-of-6, with two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs himself.

The Athletics are a better team when Kurtz is playing well; it’s that simple. His league-leading 64 walks only reinforce why it’s so valuable to have Kurtz in the lineup. With one more series in Vegas, Kurtz could boost his numbers enough to enter serious MVP conversations, if he isn’t there already. An excellent series for Kurtz.

Jun 9, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) pitches during the seventh inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jeffery Bennett-Imagn Images | Jeffery Bennett-Imagn Images

Elvis Alvarado was absolutely amazing in both of his appearances vs. the Brewers. Considering he had six strikeouts in just 2.1 innings, proves he has what it takes to be an ace in the Athletics bullpen, who is desperately searching for consistency . Many believe that if Alvarado pitched in Game 1, the Athletics would have swept the Brewers.

It is also important to note that pitching in Vegas is a challenge even for the best pitchers in baseball. And when looking at Alvarado's series with the Brewers, it can be assumed that the A's will rely on him heavily vs. the Rockies in the same hitter-friendly ballpark. The future is bright for Alvarado.