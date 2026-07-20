Athletics Lose Momentum Fast: Takeaways From Series-Deciding Loss

After snapping the 10-game losing streak on Saturday, the Athletics would return to form.

This game definitely did not have as many fireworks as the first two games of the series, but it might have helped us visualize how far this team can actually go. With the Athletics now 42-57, something needs to give, and this game gave us an idea of what needs to change.

Jacob Lopez Looked Amazing

Jul 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez Jacob Lopez (57) pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' starting rotation has been struggling all season long. It got so bad that we have seen multiple different rotation combinations. Most recently, we saw Aaron Civale get traded to the Cubs after the Athletics DFA'd him. In his spot came Jacob Lopez , a pitcher who has looked nervous when he takes the mound.

But in his first start back in the rotation, after getting sent down and put in the bullpen, Lopez would give the Athletics a fighting chance. He would pitch 4.1 innings and only allow two hits and two runs. He would also strike out six and, overall, looked very confident on the mound. As we know, Lopez had been trending in the right direction for a while.

Alika Williams Needs More At-Bats

Jul 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) hits a double against the Miami Marlins during third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last few weeks, it has felt like Alika Williams has been getting pushed to the side. It was almost inevitable, with how much talent the A's have in the infield and the recent slump Williams was dealing with. However, against the Nationals, Williams would prove the doubters wrong.

In the loss, Williams would go 2-for-3, with two doubles and a run. When the Athletics were down to their last breath, they would decide to pinch-hit Williams for Lawrence Butler, which would end in a strikeout. Moving forward, at least until Gelof gets back, it would be nice to see Williams in the lineup more frequently, especially after this game.

Langeliers Is Looking Elite Again

Mar 31, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shea Langeliers has been all over the spectrum in terms of production this season. At one point, he may have been the frontrunner for AL MVP, shortly followed by a sharp decline in production across the board. However, Langeliers has put together a few very solid games, which could signal more team success very soon.

In the series, Langeliers would bat .364 with a team-leading 1.280 OPS, as well as one home run and four RBIs. He would also notch two doubles, which have allowed the Athletics to have more opportunities with RISP. While Langeliers' future with the organization is foggy, it is clear that he is making a massive impact.