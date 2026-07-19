Athletics Roster Move: Why Langeliers Could Be Traded

With the Athletics in the midst of a rough stretch, the odds that Shea Langeliers will be traded have gone up significantly.

Recently, a report surfaced that Langeliers may have been offered an $80 million contract extension. That report has not been fully confirmed and is still developing, but it’s worth discussing the implications if it proves true. With the deadline coming up, anything in the rumor mill is worth discussing.

The Athletics could be open to trading Shea Langeliers after offering him around $80 million that went nowhere, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/Hsu11GfjpP — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) July 18, 2026

Rumor True or Not, a Contract Extension Will Be Very Difficult

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mason Miller (19) and catcher Shea Langeliers (23) shake hands after the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The Oakland Athletics won 5-4. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a recent article, we spoke about the success of the Athletics' ticket sales for their inaugural year in Las Vegas, which could bring in north of $125 million, more than the last three years' ticket sales combined. Langeliers' camp is probably well aware of the Athletics' projected revenue, which will make contract negotiations that much more difficult.

With Langeliers making this year's All-Star Game , it is obvious that his asking price will be way more than the Athletics might be willing to pay for an aging catcher. This is no slight to Langeliers at all, but when weighing the outcomes, the Athletics would be much better off leaving this situation with a few elite prospects

Jul 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) rounds the bases after he hit a home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Langeliers' agent is Scott Boras, an agent who has made his players a lot of money by not signing contracts during arbitration. If the report is true, this is completely on-brand for Boras and Langeliers, so looking into it too much might not even be worth it. But of course we are anyway.

Relationship Severed?

Mar 31, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, the "alleged" contract talks did not progress when the $80 million was on the table. With every variable accounted for, Langeliers could be in the $15-20 million range per year. So, if the $80 million was offered, it might have looked close to $13 million for six years. Not bad, but not enough.

With the Athletics looking to extend superstar Nick Kurtz very soon, they may have tried to spread the $80 million over even more seasons, which might have been why talks ended so quickly. If this is true, it can be inferred that Boras and Langeliers might be upset with the Athletics.

Jun 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If this is the case, we could see a trade on the table as soon as next week. While it would hurt, the long-term opportunity is hard to ignore.

This team has too many issues that could be addressed with a trade of this caliber. It is also important to note that the A's selected three catchers in this year's draft: Alex Sosa (R6), Bear Madliak (R18), and Anthony Marnell IV (R20).