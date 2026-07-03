Pitching Matchups To Watch During Athletics vs. Marlins Series

After a rocky series against the Dodgers, the Athletics hope to build some momentum in their upcoming series with the Marlins.

The Athletics' pitching staff as a whole has not had the best season. As a team, they rank 29th in MLB with a 4.97 ERA and 28th in WHIP at 1.45. With the A.L West race tightening by the minute, the Athletics' pitching really needs to get things going. Hopefully, the Marlins series will be the start of something great.

Game 1: Jack Perkins vs. Tyler Phillips

Jun 10, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throws the ball during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Game 1, the Athletics will utilize Jack Perkins , who has been decent but far from great. This season, Perkins sits with a very rough 6.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. However, these stats do not tell the full story, as Perkins pitched 5.0 innings, allowing only four hits and two runs against the Angels.

The Athletics will face Tyler Phillips, who has been solid for the Marlins this season. He enters Game 1 with a 1-3 record, 3.02 ERA, and 1.31 WHIP. However, his low strikeout rate stands out. In his last start against the Cardinals, Phillips pitched 7.1 innings but struck out just one batter. If the Athletics can consistently put the ball in play, they should have a strong chance to generate offense in Game 1.

Game 2: Aaron Civale vs. Sandy Alcantara

May 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Civale has been a very up-and-down pitcher this season. At some points, he looked like the Athletics' ace; other times, not so much. As of today, Civale has a 5-5 record, a 5.05 ERA, and a 1.58 WHIP. In his last outing, he struggled as he allowed seven hits and four runs in 5.0 innings.

Sandy Alcantara has been solid for the Marlins this season and could be a potential trade target for the Athletics with the deadline approaching. This season, Alcantara has posted an elite 9-4 record, along with a decent 4.20 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. This will be the Athletics' biggest test of the series on both sides of the ball.

Game 3: Gage Jump vs. Eury Perez

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) walks off the mound during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a very ugly start vs. the defending champs, Gage Jump will be looking to return to his elite form. Before his poor outing vs. the Dodgers, Jump was hosting a 2.04 ERA. Following the game, Jump's ERA now sits at 2.93, a number that will hopefully stabilize with a good outing vs. the Marlins.

To round out the list, the Athletics will face Eury Perez, who has been decent for the Marlins this season. Entering the final game of the series, Perez is hosting a 4-6 record with a 4.21 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. This could prove to be a difficult matchup for the Athletics, as Perez has only allowed two runs in his last 10 innings pitched.