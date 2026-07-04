Why This Reunion Exactly What Athletics Need at Deadline

The Athletics need pitching; that much is obvious. Less obvious is the Athletics' plan to address this.

This season, the Athletics' starting rotation has been all over the place, a major reason why this team has struggled to break .500 for more than a game or two. With that said, the Athletics should look to grab a premier starting pitcher before the August 3 deadline.

Player in Question

May 3, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sonny Gray is a player who would be a great fit in the Athletics rotation , even if the A's have to pay top dollar for him. This season, Gray has a 9-1 record, with a 2.69 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. Considering the Red Sox are 5th in the A.L. West, we could see them sell before the deadline.

In Gray's last stint with the Athletics, he would be traded to the Yankees mid-season in 2017. But before the trade, Gray would have a 6-5 record, with a 3.43 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. Gray has been very consistent throughout his career, and a reunion would have been welcomed at any point.

Jun 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray is having easily one of his best seasons as a Major League pitcher right now, which is why the Athletics should be inclined to at least inquire about him with the Sox. However, it could cost a significant amount, something that the Athletics might not want to give up with Vegas on the horizon.

Potential Trade Package

Jul 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) singles during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, the Athletics will have to give up a decent amount for this trade to work out. A name that has been used as a potential trade piece in general is Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, one of the Athletics' premier prospects, who has looked incredible since being called up.

Considering the talent the Athletics have in the infield, Kuroda-Grauer would be the guy to sell. With Leo De Vries developing well in Double-A and second-year star Jacob Wilson coming off the IL, it is clear that the Athletics have a lot of firepower already.

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) throws to first for the final out of the top of the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player who could be added to the block is southpaw Jamie Arnold, who has been decent for the Athletics in Double-A Midland. This season, he has a 3-5 record, a 4.36 ERA, and a 1.63 WHIP.

Either way, losing either of these players would hurt the Athletics in the short term, but might not outweigh the pros of adding Gray to the current rotation. And with how Kuroda-Grauer is playing , we might see him fit in as a long-term option in the A's infield, which could be more beneficial altogether.

Implications of This Trade

May 3, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) during the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Athletics were to pull the trigger, it would completely change the trajectory of their season. Looking at the Athletics' current rotation, adding one more front-line starter would be a huge boost. On paper, a group of Gage Jump, J.T. Ginn, Sonny Gray, Jack Perkins, and Aaron Civale would give the Athletics a very solid rotation.

Right now, the Athletics are relying on Ginn and Jump to be near-automatic wins when they take the mound, while hoping the offense can compensate for the struggles of the other three starters. Adding another proven starter in this trade would give the A's a much stronger case as a legitimate contender.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how competitive the A.L. West is, and considering how weak it is as a whole, the Athletics might not see an opportunity this wide open to win the division. Adding a nine-plus win starter to the rotation makes this team scary, something that the Athletics have failed to establish consistently this season.