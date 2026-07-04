Ceiling and Floor of Athletics' Final First-Half Stretch

The Athletics have not been the best lately, which only adds to the pressure to end the first half of the season.

The Athletics currently stand at 41-47, following a 12-5 loss in the first game of the Marlins series . With the Athletics six games under .500, they will have an opportunity to break that mark for the 13th time this season; however, it will not be easy. Here is each path the Athletics could take to end the first half of the season.

Floor | 2-6

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the worst possible scenario for the Athletics entering the All-Star break, and somehow it could be the most realistic. The Athletics have struggled on both sides of the ball of late; they have not been themselves.

In the last 10 games, the Athletics are 3-7 and could drop even more games to close out the first half of the season. With mounting injuries and inconsistent pitching, every game now feels like a toss-up. With that said, the Marlins series could end ugly. Jack Perkins, Aaron Civale, and Jump will be the Athletics' starters during the series.

Jun 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only game that feels safe is Jump's start in Game 3. However, he is coming off one of his worst starts in MLB, which could impact his start vs. the Marlins. In the nightmare scenario, he does struggle, which opens the door for the Athletics to be swept.

If this were to happen, the Athletics should be able to turn things around vs. the Tigers, but they will more than likely drop one game during the series. Following the Tigers series, the Athletics could struggle vs. the White Sox, but they should be able to pull off a win. This brings their eight-game record to 2-6 overall.

Ceiling | 4-4

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this might not be the most appealing ceiling at first glance, it is the most realistic. The Athletics should be able to win both the Tigers and White Sox series, considering the Athletics have been a better team record-wise on the road (19-25 home vs. 22-21 away).

The only hiccup during this span will come vs. the Marlins. With the Athletics being the worst home pitching team since 1955, this issue will most likely not end during a random series in July. When you also take into account the offensive struggles the A's have dealt with recently, a home series loss is in the cards.

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that said, the Athletics should be able to pull off 2-1 series wins vs. both the Tigers and White Sox. Although going 4-4 to end the first half won't change much record-wise overall, it could give the Athletics much-needed momentum as they start to get a few of their players back.

Apr 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) speaks with manager Mark Kotsay (7) after the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom line is that the Athletics' last few series will not be very pretty. Injuries suck, and right now the Athletics lack the stability to support a higher win total. If they can, however, break .500 in these last eight games, they should be in a very good spot post-All-Star Break.