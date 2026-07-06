How Athletics Can Turn Things Around vs. Tigers

The Athletics need a series win before the All-Star break, and the Tigers might be the final opportunity.

The Athletics are 41-49 and sit 5.5 games behind the A.L. West leaders. After dropping a series to the defending champions and then getting swept by the Marlins, the A’s need to build momentum quickly. If they can’t find it against the Tigers, the road ahead could get even tougher.

Capitalize on Joshua Kuroda-Grauer

Jul 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) acknowledges the dugout after hitting a single against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer has been playing amazingly since getting called up. Since his debut , he has been hitting .409, with a .935 OPS, and has driven in four runs. With this kind of production, we need to see him in more positions to drive in more runners, or vice versa. This could happen if he is moved up in the lineup.

An obvious choice would be to hit him before Nick Kurtz or after Henry Bolte. Either spot in the lineup could mean more runs for the Athletics as a whole. Given how bad the Athletics' pitching has been, the A's need to generate as much run support as they can. Putting Kuroda-Grauer in said lineup spots could be a quick fix.

No Jeffrey Springs or Jack Perkins

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though this might sound extreme, this is a huge series for the Athletics. If they can win this one and take a game, or even the series, vs. the White Sox, the season starts to look a lot better. And while the bleeding from the last few weeks will still be present, the momentum gained after the All-Star break could save the season.

Because of this, it would not hurt to see a different pitcher in either Game Two or Three. With how poorly both Jack Perkins and Jeffrey Springs have been recently, it might be time to give a different pitcher a chance. Top options include Jacob Lopez or Kade Morries. And while they might not be the best option, it could be what the A's need to win the series.

More Jonah Heim

Jul 5, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Heim has been the Athletics' primary designated hitter since Brent Rooker underwent season-ending knee surgery. With that said, we need to see him in the lineup in each game of the series, no questions asked. During the Marlins series, Heim was left out of the lineup in Game 1 and Game 3, then put back in before the first pitch.

With how well Heim is playing, there is no doubt that he should be an everyday starter, whether that be at catcher or DH. In Game 3, Heim would go nuclear, hitting 2-for-4, with six RBIs, including a very clutch grand slam in the 8th and a two-run single in the 9th. More Heim equals more offense, something the A's will need.