Athletics Who Need To Step Up During Tigers Series

The Athletics are struggling, which means a few things need to go right in order to ensure a series win over the Tigers.

The Athletics have lost seven of their last eight games, a stretch that could prove to be season-defining if things do not go well in Detroit. For this to happen, we need to see more from the Athletics as a whole; however, a few players still need to carry their weight a bit more during the series.

Nick Kurtz | 1B

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) tosses the ball for an out against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Kurtz has easily been the best player for the Athletics this season, and it is not close. Entering the Tigers series, Kurtz leads the Athletics in home runs, batting average, RBIs, on-base %, hits, OPS, and WAR. While this is nice on paper, Kurtz has really struggled to make a substantial impact during the Athletics' nightmare stretch.

Since the start of the Dodgers series (June 29), Kurtz is batting just .217 with a .308 OBP, not pretty, to say the least. However, the Athletics' struggles cannot be put squarely on him, but seeing your best player in a rut will not do the team any favors. With that said, the Detroit series could prove to be the turning point for both Kurtz and the Athletics.

Lawrence Butler | RF

Oakland Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) makes hand gestures while running during the seventh inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lawrence Butler has steadily improved throughout the season, but yet again, the bar was set very low. Like Kurtz, if Butler can put together a solid series right before the break, the Athletics would greatly appreciate it. Butler could parlay that into a very strong second half.

In the last two series, Butler is hitting .176 with a .599 OPS, a mark that his .364 OBP carries. In the upcoming series, we need to see Butler get on base via hits rather than walks. Not saying he should walk less, but more hits equal better opportunities for the Athletics to score more runs. Something that will be needed in this series.

Henry Bolte | CF

Jul 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the players already mentioned, Bolte has been the most productive over the same span as the other two. In the last six games, Bolte is batting .250, with a .280 OBP, and considering how dangerous Bolte is on the base paths, especially, we need to see improvements in the OBP department.

When Bolte is playing well, the Athletics' offense looks incredible. His speed ranks in the 100th percentile in MLB. This means he should be able to turn a single or a walk into an easy scoring opportunity each time. If Bolte is not leading the Athletics in runs throughout the Tigers series, there is a good chance the Athletics will lose the series outright.