3 Very Bold Predictions for Athletics in 2027

The Athletics could have a monstrous 2027 season.

After a very disappointing 2026, which saw 98 losses, the Athletics are ready to turn things around in 2027. However, how far they can turn it around is still up in the air, as this team still has plenty of holes on paper that could derail a complete 180. But if they can patch the weak points, this article could age nicely next fall.

Athletics Could Have Double-Digit All-Stars Next Year

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; American League all stars Shea Langeliers (left to right) and Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout during batting practice before the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given that the Athletics are a small-market team, this is the least likely to happen on this list. However, if voting were based purely on stats rather than fans, this wouldn't be much of a stretch. The players with the best shot include Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers, Lawrence Butler, Jacob Wilson, Henry Bolte, Zack Gelof, Tyler Soderstrom, Luis Medina, Gage Jump, JT Ginn, Hogan Harris, and Elvis Alvarado.

While some of the players on the list may seem a little out there, it is still more than possible. We have seen each of these players at their best this season, and if that is any indication of their 2027 seasons, the Athletics will have an insane core with little work to do outside the pitching staff.

The Athletics Reach the ALDS

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics short stop Jacob Wilson (5) reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you could not tell from the previous section, the Athletics have a lot of talent. That said, that factor alone could be the reason the Athletics break through and make the ALDS. If this season's AL West landscape does not radically change overnight, the Athletics could make the ALDS with a division title.

The biggest thing holding the Athletics back this season, besides their luck with injuries, is their pitching. With that as the only glaring issue right now, the Athletics should be able to adequately address it before Opening Day. With issues magnified , solutions will emerge, paving the way for a deep playoff push.

Multiple MVP Candidates?

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) smiles during a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Athletics were in the NL, this would not be possible, with players like Shohei Ohtani and Pete Crow-Armstrong likely to have that award on lock. But in the AL, the Athletics' core could fill a clear gap in overall talent. This is by no means a slight at guys like Yordan Alvarez or Junior Caminero.

Nick Kurtz will, by default, be in the running early along with players like Langeliers and potentially even Henry Bolte if he improves more than we think. The possibilities are endless, but right now it is clear that the Athletics' core is better than most teams when fully healthy. For that reason, it would not be shocking to see some Athletics on award trackers late in the 2027 season.