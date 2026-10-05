Predicting Athletics' Floor, Reality, and Ceiling in 2027

The Athletics could have a very fun 2027 campaign.

With the Athletics' offseason just beginning, these projections will likely need revision as the 2027 season approaches. However, we still have a pretty good sense of what this team could do next season and beyond. That said, here are three ways the Athletics' 2027 could end.

Floor | Miss Playoffs...Barely

Aug 31, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we saw this past season, the AL West is not very good, and the margin of error between the teams can be razor-thin. In 2027, the Athletics could still have some lingering issues from 2026, such as inconsistent pitching, injuries, and a few rough losing streaks. However, we should still see improvements across the board.

A team from this past season that could compare to the 2027 Athletics is the Rangers. In 2026, they finished 80-82, just one game shy of making the playoffs. In this scenario, the Athletics too will have a shot at a playoff run in the final week of the regular season. However, a handful of missed opportunities earlier in the season will prove to be the difference between making the postseason and missing it.

Reality | Wild Card Exit

Sep 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it will be interesting to see exactly how the 2027 AL West plays out, it's reasonable to assume the Athletics will be near the top—if all goes right. If the Athletics get in via a division title, or through the three extra wild card spots, it would mean that this team is on the verge of truly breaking through.

The Athletics' "reality finish" is a wild card because of the way this team is structured. It is clear the Athletics will have an offense that can push them into October. As for the pitching, this could seriously limit their upside late in the season. Obviously, pitching will be a top priority this offseason, but even then it might not be enough to put a true contender on the field in April.

Ceiling | ALDS Exit

Jun 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics have a good team —just not a complete one. If the Athletics are actually serious about making a full 180 next year, we will have to see it very soon. While a lockout could make things difficult—as it would for all teams—the Athletics still need to operate like a team that is coming off a close first-round exit this season.

Basically, it means that the front office and whoever the new GM is will not be afraid to make the big moves that will push the needle for this club's future. If the Athletics sign a few solid arms this offseason and make a huge trade before next year's deadline, then, and only then, can we trust that this team will move past the wild card round.