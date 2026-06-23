Athletics Pitching Matchups To Watch During Giants Series

With the Athletics two games under .500, they now put their trust into these pitchers.

The Athletics' pitching this season has been rough to say the least. Right now, the Athletics' pitching staff as a whole ranks 29th in MLB in ERA at 5.00 and 28th in WHIP at 1.45. However, the Giants have had their struggles as well, ranking 22nd in ERA at 4.46 and 23rd in WHIP at 1.39.

Game 1

May 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

In Game 1, the Athletics will utilize Aaron Civale, a pitcher who has really struggled as of late. In his last start vs. the Pirates on June 17, Civale would pitch 3.0 innings, allow nine hits, and give up six runs. During that outing, he would strike out only two batters. This season, Civale is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 1.59 WHIP. Something needs to give soon.

As for the Giants, they will use Robbie Ray, who has been decent this season. On the year, Ray is sporting a 5-6 record with a 4.07 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. While the gap between the two pitchers is small stat-wise, recent performances say otherwise. On June 16 vs. the Braves, Ray would pitch 6.1 innings and only give up two hits, while striking out eight.

Game 2

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This game needs to be the Athletics' money game. In Game 2, a potential series decider in what will be a very important series to begin with, the A's will use Gage Jump . Since getting called up, Jump is posting a 2.37 ERA and a mind-blowing 0.99 WHIP. If you take away his rocky debut, he would have a 1.42 ERA and 0.79 WHIP across 25.1 innings. Insanity.

Unlike Game 1, the Athletics actually have a sizable advantage. Tyler Mahle will take the mound in Game 2, who is making his first start since joining the IL back on May 26. This season, Mahle is 1-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. If the Athletics fail to win this game, there will be serious questions about this team's credibility.

Game 3

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Jeffrey Springs will be on the mound in Game 3. A game that could go south very fast. This season, Springs is dead last in home runs allowed with a whopping 21 on the year. Considering he is coming off a rough four-hit, six-run-allowed game in 3.2 innings, this game could dictate Springs' future on the team.

Landen Roupp will start for the Giants in Game 3. This season, he is 5-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. In his last outing vs. the Marlins on June 19, he would pitch okay, allowing seven hits in 6.0 innings, while giving up just two runs. In what could be the series decider, the Athletics need to get hot offensively vs. Roupp.