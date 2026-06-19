Athletics’ Full Trade Deadline To-Do List

With roughly six weeks remaining until the trade deadline, the Athletics should position themselves as buyers.

The Athletics are right now in a very interesting spot. They are just one game below .500, and 1.5 games back from the Mariners in the A.L West. This essentially means that the Athletics have a golden opportunity to win a division title, despite being a very inconsistent team. For that reason, the A's need to be aggressive before the deadline.

Position Players?

Jun 10, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) and shortstop Alika Williams (12) celebrate after a double play against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Athletics have a very strong lineup right now, but an extra slugger could be what the A's need to really take the next step. Even guys who are not headliners are playing well. Think Zack Gelof , Jonah Heim, Henry Bolte, and Tyler Soderstrom. These players have made the Athletics' offense a well-oiled machine.

Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers are two players who have elevated this team to new heights. And adding one more player of that caliber could mean a deep playoff push. Players like former Athletics star Matt Chapman could be an interesting pick-up from the Giants. Luis Arraez is another player to keep tabs on.

Jun 14, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman (26) runs to the dugout after scoring a run on an RBI single hit by infielder Bryce Eldridge (not pictured) against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

But as mentioned earlier, the Athletics already have a very solid offense, so this should not be the A's main priority as the deadline approaches. This season, the Athletics are ranked 12th in MLB in runs scored, eighth in batting average, sixth in slugging, and seventh in OBP. Stats that scream playoff contender.

Pitching Needs Help

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The Athletics' pitching this season has been abysmal and is the key reason why this team has been unable to stay above .500. Even though Gage Jump and J.T. Ginn are playing amazingly, the rest of the rotation and the bullpen need to be fixed if the Athletics hope to enter the postseason cleanly.

With how top-heavy the Athletics rotation is right now, adding an extra starter is exactly what the Athletics need to prioritize in the coming weeks. Guys like Tarik Skubal, Joe Ryan, and Sandy Alcantara are three high-profile pitchers who can make the Athletics a very strong team on paper.

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) walks off the mound during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

A team the Athletics should be in talks with is the Boston Red Sox. Not only do they have a premium reliever in Aroldis Chapman, but they also have former Athletic Sonny Gray, who has been great for the Sox as a starting pitcher, hosting an 8-1 record, despite the team as a whole struggling badly this season.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks to media members before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that the Athletics have room to improve; so does every team in the league. That said, it might be tricky to pull off any of the players mentioned on this list. But if the A's are able to succeed in acquiring a player, hopefully a pitcher, the Athletics will go from a .500 team to a potential playoff juggernaut.