3 Takeaways From the Athletics' Walk-Off Win Over the Angels

After a very slow start, the Athletics would catch fire late to beat the Angels in a walk-off fashion (literally).

With this win, the Athletics are now at .500 , and have a golden opportunity to expand on it on Saturday with J.T. Ginn on the mound. However, this game should not have been that much of a dogfight. The Athletics pitching would struggle hard in this one, but would level out to end the game. Here are the takeaways from the win.

Zack Gelof is Here

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

After recording an RBI single during Friday's game, Zack Gelof has now extended his hitting streak to 23 games. This now ranks him 5th all-time for longest hitting streak in Athletics history. There is little doubt that Gelof is playing All-Star baseball, and wishes the All-Star break was further out.

In the last 15 days, Gelof has outplayed the likes of Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers, and Tyler Soderstrom. During this span he is hitting .345 (1st on Athletics) with 19 hits (1st on Athletics), and five home runs, only behind Kurtz with seven. To say Gelof is feeling himself right now is a massive understatement.

Jeffrey Springs’ Starts Are Numbered

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

In another rough start vs. the Angels, where he would pitch 3.2 innings, allowing four hits, two home runs, and six runs, some serious questions have been raised surrounding Jeffrey Springs . With how up and down the Athletics rotation has been, Springs might be on the cutting board soon.

While this is a troubling notion, it is something the A's might have to stomach. Right now, the A's have two premier starters in J.T. Ginn and now Gage Jump; aside from them, there is a reason the Athletics cannot get over the .500 hump. But the options the Athletics have right now are not the best. Could we see Kade Morris make a return?

Athletics Have the Best Catcher Duo in Baseball

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) celebrates after hitting a game tying home run in the 9th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Athletics already have the best catcher in the American League with Shea Langeliers . But they also have switch-hitting sensation Jonah Heim, who proved how valuable he is during the win. In the bottom of the ninth with two outs, Heim would hit a two-run homer to send the game to extra innings.

In the last 15 days, Heim has been the best hitter for the Athletics when you look past his small sample size. During that span, he is hitting .458 with three home runs and four RBIs. Compared to Langeliers, who is hitting .217 with three home runs during that span, now we have a conversation.

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

So is Heim better than Langeliers? Absolutely not. Langeliers has been elite all season, but his production has started to dwindle badly. With Heim playing excellently right now, the A's have two options at catcher, neither of which is a bad choice. The depth the A's have at catcher will be integral in their success as they chase a postseason bid.