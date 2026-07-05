Why the Athletics’ Season Feels Like a Lost Cause in July

The Athletics have been awful in the last few series, going only 3-7.

Keep in mind that the A's were in first place in the A.L West not too long ago. But recently, they have fallen to fourth in the division, with no signs of things changing . And while the A's have had to face the defending champs and the hottest team in baseball during that span, the lack of competitiveness throughout the past series is alarming.

The Front Office's Silence is Deafing

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not a shot at the team's ownership; it's an objective look at the team's current trajectory. Mentioned earlier, the Athletics at one point were above .500 and in the driver's seat of the A.L West, a division that is arguably the worst in baseball this season. And yet, the Athletics have failed to make any moves to ensure a smooth finish.

The most glaring issue the Athletics have faced this season has been poor pitching from both the bullpen and the starting rotation. With that said, it should be an easy fix. However, the Athletics have yet to make a "slam-dunk" transaction that would put this issue to rest.

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) walks off the mound during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most frustrating part about all of this is that the pieces for a decent playoff run are already in place. Right now, the Athletics have two players who will be starting in this season's All-Star Game: Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers . On the pitching side of things, J.T. Ginn and Gage Jump have been amazing this season.

With the offense already looking solid and the rotation only one or two pitchers away from truly being elite, the front office has yet to make a move to elevate this team. It has been no mystery that the Athletics have completely plateaued this season, given the past few weeks, or that this team has hit .500, a league-leading 12 times this season.

Injuries Continue to Pile Up

Mar 31, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries are a part of baseball, but what the A's have had to deal with is something that not many teams would be able to get back from. Notable Athletics who are injured include Luis Severino (60-day), Jacob Wilson (10-day), Tyler Soderstrom (10-day), Brent Rooker (out for the season), and Shea Langeliers (day-to-day).

This has put a cap on a team that had struggled even with these players in the lineup; without them, the A's feel helpless to generate any momentum. Luckily, Zack Gelof was able to return and record a double in his first game back. But even so, that proves how limited the Athletics are without their key players.

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) walks to the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you could not tell, both of these sections tie into each other in a way. With players out with injury, the Athletics' ceiling is already low, which in turn means the front office is less likely to make "big trades " to help this team make a push. But the bottom line is that this team is on the verge of falling off completely if something does not give soon.