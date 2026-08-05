Why It’s Too Soon To Give Up on the Athletics

The Athletics have not been a good team.

With the trade deadline behind us , it is clear that the Athletics are not serious about competing anytime soon. However, there are still plenty of reasons to watch Athletics baseball to round out the year.

Young Core Is Still Exciting

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Tommy White (47) looks on after the sixth inning in a game against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Athletics stumbling to the finish line, there are not many reasons to watch this team. However, when you factor in the amount of young talent on this team, the conversation shifts. With guys like Jacob Wilson, Tommy White, Alika Williams, Nick Kurtz , and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, when healthy, anything is possible for this team.

Even though the results are not there yet, they give us a glimpse of what this team can achieve in a few years. Bottom of the ninth, two outs, with runners at the corners? How will the rookies respond to these situations? Will they deliver? Will they not? These are things that make baseball that much more exciting.

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) swings at a pitch during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though there is a good chance these rookies won't live up to the moment this season, they will eventually. When they start winning again, you can say with full certainty that you were there from the start. And odds are they start winning very soon, especially with players coming off injury.

Position Battles Are Inevitable

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) bats during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first section, we talked about all the talent that Athletics have right now. But with so much talent, there will be overlap, making it that much more challenging to build future lineup cards. Especially in the infield, with guys like Tommy White, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, and Alika Williams all being very flexible players.

Right now, the Athletics infield feels very static, but not for good reason. With JKG and Gelof out, it is just a matter of time before we see this team healthy. And at that point, the front office and Mark Kotsay, if he is still around, will have to make some very difficult decisions.

Jul 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) makes an off balance throw to first to try and get Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (not pictured) on a slow ground ball in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With these decisions come major implications. In a year, these players will not only be more developed but also carry greater trade-block value. Because of this excess of talent, the Athletics will be forced to make franchise-altering trades, but this time for the better.

Jul 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks to the mound during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom line is that while this season does feel bleak, there are still plenty of storylines to follow. When the wins start coming, you still have an opportunity to tell people you were there when it got rough. With the move to Vegas in 2028, there will be an influx of new fans who will not be able to claim they were there in 2026.

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