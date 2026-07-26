Athletics Show Promise in Shutout Win Over Minnesota

Wins have been few and far between, but when the Athletics get one, it feels good. The Athletics have been up and down all season and are currently trying to dig themselves out of their 10-game losing streak, which ended only a few games ago.

That said, the A's needed a win badly, and with Friday's win out of the way, things could be looking up shortly.

Decent Bullpen Showing

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez (54) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics bullpen has really struggled as of late, but has started to pick up some steam. In the win, the Athletics would use Geoff Hartlieb, Jose Suarez, Elvis Alvarado, and Hogan Harris to close out the game.

The group would play great; the only reason this section is captioned as decent is because of the 0.1 innings Hartlieb pitched, during which he walked three batters and was pulled. Moving forward, it is clear that the relievers in the bullpen are starting to find their identity.

Jul 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez (54) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Harris as the closer and Suarez looking like an incredible option in the middle of the game, there is real hope for this group moving forward. The only thing the A's need to smooth out is their starting rotation, which, like the bullpen, has seen improvement.

Jacob Lopez is a Stud

May 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' starting rotation all season has been very questionable. With injuries, premature call-ups, you name it, the Athletics have faced it. But with Aaron Civale getting traded , it opened up a rotation spot for Jacob Lopez , a pitcher who was in the starting rotation earlier this season but was sent down due to performance issues.

However, Lopez has looked like one of the better A's pitchers overall. This was reinforced in the win, where Lopez pitched 5.0 innings, allowing a single hit and four walks. And while the walk number was concerning, this will go away soon. Lopez was often targeting the corners, and with that come close balls and strikes.

Tommy White is Looking Scary

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Tommy White (47) hits a double for his first MLB career hit during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the 1-of-4 he hit in the win, Tommy White looks like a player who can really elevate this team. Two of his outs probably should have been hits, if not for great defensive efforts from the Twins. And his double should have been a home run if not for the stadium wall.

Either way, White is hitting the ball very hard. With White heating up, the Athletics should be able to remain steady until Nick Kurtz and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer re-enter the lineup. When this happens, the Athletics' top 5 offensive production from earlier this season might even be surpassed. The future is bright for the A's.