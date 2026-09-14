Athletics Sink Mariners: Takeaways From Thrilling Finale Win

The Athletics put together a very hard-fought team victory.

This win had it all: bad pitching, clutch offense, and the coveted walk-off home run. After losing by 18 runs in the game prior, many probably expected the Athletics to roll over and give the series to the Mariners outright. But if one thing is clear, it is that this could not be further from the truth. The Athletics are back.

Oh No, J-Lo

Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) walks off the mound after the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The game was tied 1-1 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite being the Athletics' best pitcher since the break, Jacob Lopez has been crumbling big time, with this game hopefully being the climax of said skid. In the win, Lopez would pitch 3.2 innings while allowing six hits, five runs, three walks, and a two-run home run. Not the outing you want from your second-half ace.

In the previous game, it had already felt like the Athletics were running low on pitchers, meaning Lopez really could not afford an outing like this one. With Gage Jump also struggling , it is obvious that the Athletics' rotation is more than one new pitcher away from being reliable.

Gelof & Butler Can Be Unstoppable

Sep 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) reacts after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence Butler and Zack Gelof did most of the heavy lifting in the win. For starters, Gelof went 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored, including the game-winning run. Butler, however, stole the show, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, including a two-run shot that scored Gelof.

With most of the Athletics' core on the injured list, we expected both players to play above their pay grade. And while their consistency remains a concern , an outing like this proves that the Athletics have a very bright future ahead of them. Now imagine what this duo would look like with a fully healthy Athletics squad.

Geoff Hartlieb Is Elite

Sep 8, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Geoff Hartlieb (31) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geoff Hartlieb has been incredible recently and has now become one of, if not the most reliable options the Athletics have right now. In his last 8.1 innings, Hartlieb has allowed one run (1.08 ERA), along with a very impressive 0.84 WHIP. While he is unlikely to maintain this level of production, it has been much needed recently.

If he had a stretch like this in July, it likely wouldn't have carried much weight. But since this is coming in September, Hartlieb will likely gain a lot of traction once roster decisions come around. After all, this is basically the primary motivator for the Athletics as a whole to round out the season.