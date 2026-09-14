Top Athletics' Performers Throughout Series Win vs. Mariners

The Athletics had a very interesting series against the Mariners, which in turn produced some exceptional performances.

At this point in the season, the only thing the Athletics have to play for is themselves as individuals. End the season in a cold streak? You may find yourself starting next season in Las Vegas. End the season hot? You'll likely be put in the Opening Day lineup. Either way, the Athletics are playing great baseball right now, which reflects what this team could be in the future.

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (not pictured) during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence Butler would play exceptionally throughout the series against the Mariners, capped off by a walk-off two-run home run in the series finale. This home run also happened to be his second of the day, further proving how great Butler has been since the All-Star break.

Without a doubt, Butler has been the Athletics' top contributor, something that has been needed to happen for a while. Without Nick Kurtz or even Tyler Soderstrom, the Athletics lack true power in their lineup. With Shea Langeliers back , there will be a balance that will make the Athletics that much more dangerous.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Geoff Hartlieb against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jacob Lopez only dealing 3.2 innings in the win, we knew that if there was any chance of the Athletics coming back, it would be off the back of a very impressive relief outing. Something Geoff Hartlieb would provide and then some. Considering the Athletics used nine relief pitchers in the first two games, this performance may have literally saved the series.

This outing piggybacks on a growing trend for Hartlieb. In his last 8.1 innings, he has allowed just one run, further proving that his clutch outing vs. the Mariners was not a fluke but potentially a new era for Hartlieb. If he can maintain this, there is no question that he will be a big part of the Athletics bullpen next season.

Sep 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) reacts following a double play against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it was not the prettiest outing on paper, it was the best among the group of starters the Athletics would use throughout the series. Gage Jump would give up five runs in just 2.0 innings, and in the series finale, Jacob Lopez would pitch 3.2 innings while giving up five runs of his own. That left us with no choice but Jeffrey Springs for the top starting pitching performance.

While it might look bad to select a player for this praise simply because he was the only realistic option, it is clear that Springs has found a new wind to close out the season. In his previous start, Springs went 7.0 innings while allowing just two hits. In the month of September, Springs has posted a very impressive 1.50 ERA in 12.0 innings pitched. Call it "Spring in September."