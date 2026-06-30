Athletics Smashed by Dodgers: Takeaways From Ugly Loss
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The A's would play a very up-and-down game vs. the defending champs.
Entering this series, the Athletics knew they had their work cut out for them. Not only did they have a rough series vs. the last-place Angels, but they have been hit hard by the injury bug, with Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson both joining the injured list. Here is how Game 1 went.
Great Learning Experience for Gage Jump
Even though Gage Jump would struggle, this outing can be used as a learning experience. Jump would pitch 4.2 innings and allow 11 hits while earning five runs and two home runs. Jump was lit up; that much is obvious. But when facing the best team in baseball in a very hitter-friendly park, this result is expected.
Moving forward, we should still see growth from Jump, so don't look too deeply into the box score. It is also important to remember that his last three starts came against the Giants, Angels, and Rockies. A group of teams that are not known for their incredible hitting. The next time Jump and the Dodgers cross paths, expect Jump to walk out as the winner.
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Should Stick Around
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer would play great in the loss vs. the Dodgers. In the bottom of the second, he would hit an RBI single, which tied the game at the time. This was not only his first major league hit but also his first RBI. In a debut game, that is all you can ask for. Kuroda-Grauer would also add a single and a double to finish the night 3-for-4.
With the A's current roster, it might be difficult to give him consistent appearances. With Wilson on the IL and Alika Williams starting to break out, it will be interesting to see how Kuroda-Grauer fits in with this team. The most likely option is that we see him dealt at the deadline. If we do not see this, Kuroda-Grauer will be a major part of the Athletics' future.
JKG, before getting called up to the Athletics, was hitting .352 with a .866 OPS, along with 26 RBIs, in the minors. If you were to say that he would record three or more hits in his debut, not many would have disagreed. With how the Athletics' infield looks now, we should see him in the lineup at least until the All-Star break.
While it might be too much to ask for him to earn 3+ hits per game, that might be what keeps him on the Athletics. With Jacob Wilson eagerly looking to get his position back and Leo De Vries, the Athletics' No. 1 prospect, tearing up the minors, JKG's future with the Athletics is uncertain. But what is certain is that this kid can play.
The bottom line is that this game was forgettable. The Athletics lost to a better team, even with their best pitcher on the mound. The good news is that the Athletics are still a very young team, with a lot of potential. Reaching it will be the hard part in the coming weeks.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV