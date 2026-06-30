Athletics Smashed by Dodgers: Takeaways From Ugly Loss

The A's would play a very up-and-down game vs. the defending champs.

Entering this series, the Athletics knew they had their work cut out for them. Not only did they have a rough series vs. the last-place Angels, but they have been hit hard by the injury bug, with Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson both joining the injured list. Here is how Game 1 went.

Great Learning Experience for Gage Jump

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) walks off the mound during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Even though Gage Jump would struggle, this outing can be used as a learning experience. Jump would pitch 4.2 innings and allow 11 hits while earning five runs and two home runs. Jump was lit up; that much is obvious. But when facing the best team in baseball in a very hitter-friendly park, this result is expected.

Moving forward, we should still see growth from Jump, so don't look too deeply into the box score. It is also important to remember that his last three starts came against the Giants, Angels , and Rockies. A group of teams that are not known for their incredible hitting. The next time Jump and the Dodgers cross paths, expect Jump to walk out as the winner.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Should Stick Around

BOURNE 8/09/23 Bourne second baseman Josh Kuroda-Grauer grabs a ball hit by Nick Mitchell of Hyannis. Cape League baseball | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer would play great in the loss vs. the Dodgers. In the bottom of the second, he would hit an RBI single, which tied the game at the time. This was not only his first major league hit but also his first RBI. In a debut game, that is all you can ask for. Kuroda-Grauer would also add a single and a double to finish the night 3-for-4.

With the A's current roster, it might be difficult to give him consistent appearances. With Wilson on the IL and Alika Williams starting to break out, it will be interesting to see how Kuroda-Grauer fits in with this team. The most likely option is that we see him dealt at the deadline. If we do not see this, Kuroda-Grauer will be a major part of the Athletics' future.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

JKG, before getting called up to the Athletics, was hitting .352 with a .866 OPS, along with 26 RBIs, in the minors. If you were to say that he would record three or more hits in his debut, not many would have disagreed. With how the Athletics' infield looks now, we should see him in the lineup at least until the All-Star break.

While it might be too much to ask for him to earn 3+ hits per game, that might be what keeps him on the Athletics. With Jacob Wilson eagerly looking to get his position back and Leo De Vries, the Athletics' No. 1 prospect, tearing up the minors, JKG's future with the Athletics is uncertain. But what is certain is that this kid can play.

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back o the dugout after a pitching change during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that this game was forgettable. The Athletics lost to a better team , even with their best pitcher on the mound. The good news is that the Athletics are still a very young team, with a lot of potential. Reaching it will be the hard part in the coming weeks.