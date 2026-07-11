How Athletics Can Finish White Sox Series Strong

The Athletics need something to go their way after losing seven games straight.

The Athletics have fallen completely off course in the last few series. Not only would they get swept by both the Marlins and the Tigers, but they would also be demolished 14-1 in the series opener vs. the White Sox. With momentum at a season low, the Athletics need something to give in these final two games.

Trust J.T. Ginn and Gage Jump

Jul 5, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' pitching staff has been lit up in the past few series, with even the Athletics' young ace, Gage Jump, struggling to remain consistent. Because of the same pitching woes, the Athletics bullpen has been working overtime. In the first game of the White Sox series, the A's would use four relievers.

This now sets up two more games with limited bullpen options. In turn, the Athletics need to use Jump and Ginn as much as possible in these final two outings. If both pitchers can pitch at least 6.0+ innings, the Athletics could be in a good spot in the last two games of the series.

JKG & Wilson Need to Create Runs

Jul 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) makes a throw to first in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics need to score runs. And with Zack Gelof on the IL and Nick Kurtz trending toward it as well, the A's will need their best hitters to take it up a notch. Both Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and Jacob Wilson have been the Athletics' best bats in the past two series.

However, runs are few and far between, even with both players contributing significant hits. A possible solution is to have them near each other in the lineup . While it is unlikely that they will reach base each time the other is up, the odds of the latter happening are higher than most people think.

More Jacob Lopez & Luis Medina

May 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' bullpen has been a topic of discussion all season long. It feels like it is always one step forward, two steps back with this group, as shown in the loss on Friday. However, Jacob Lopez would prove to be a bright spot as the team's opener, pitching 1.2 innings without allowing a baserunner.

While it is unlikely that we will see Lopez in on Saturday, he could make an appearance on Sunday, a game that could prove to be the series decider. On Saturday, we should see Luis Medina, arguably the Athletics' best bullpen guy. If he does enter the game, we need to see him pitch more than an inning, as he has yet to allow a run in July.