Athletics Strike Back: Top Takeaways From Win Over Brewers

In what has been an action-packed series, the Athletics were able to steal Game 2 from the Brewers.

With Tuesday's win over Milwaukee, the Athletics are in a prime position to win the series outright against a very strong NL team. This game had everything, from home runs to amazing double plays. Because of this, there is reason to suspect that Game 3 will follow a similar script.

Jonah Heim Is a Monster

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Jonah Heim has quietly become one of the Athletics better power hitters. In his solo at-bat in Game 1 , Heim would hit a game-tying homerun to keep the Athletics alive. While that was a very nice gesture from Heim, he would go ballistic in Game 2, going 3-of-4, with a solo homer in the bottom of the 5th.

Because of this offensive outpour, Heim has had the best seven-day stretch of the entire team. In those last seven days, he is posting a .455 batting average and an incredible 1.728 OPS. He has also accumulated five hits, three of which were home runs. Expect more from the big fella while in Vegas.

J.T. Ginn Will Bounce Back

May 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) waits during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn has been pitching phenomenally for the Athletics lately. However, after his rocky start in Vegas, fans should remember the motto: "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." Ginn would pitch 5.2 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs, while walking three batters. To his credit, there are not many pitchers who will leave Vegas unscathed.

Over the last two games, it felt like every fly ball would turn into a homer; that is how hitter-friendly this ballpark is. Luckily for Ginn, his next start will not come until June 15, back in Sacramento. So, for those upset about his ERA becoming skewed, just wait, he will be back in no time.

Mason Barnett Is a Gem

Apr 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Mason Barnett (63) throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Mason Barnett might be the Athletics' best reliever currently on the roster, and it came out of nowhere. After getting called up with Kade Morris , there was a lot of speculation about who would start vs. the Astros. When Morris got the nod, Barnett's role was established as a reliever. And since he has been unstoppable.

In his relief outing vs. the Astros on June 5, he would pitch four innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out seven batters. He would follow that up with an excellent save opportunity vs. the Brewers, where he would pitch two innings, allowing no runs, while striking out four batters. With the unfavorable conditions mentioned earlier, it is clear that Barnett has found his stride.