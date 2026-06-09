What To Expect in Athletics Next Opportunity vs. Brewers
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After a crushing Game 1 loss in the Athletics first game back to Vegas since 1996, it can be inferred that Game 2 will look much different.
After a combined 28-run outing from both the Brewers and Athletics, each team now understands that they need to ditch the playbook. This offensive outpour was simply unprecedented and will, without a doubt, affect how the rest of the series is played. Here is what could happen.
J.T. Ginn Struggles
Following the result of Game 1, it is obvious that the Las Vegas Ballpark is a very hitter-friendly stadium. With that said, it is likely that J.T. Ginn struggles during his outing, even though he is widely considered the Athletics' best pitcher. However, if he can avoid the inevitable hiccups, the A's should win this game.
Kyle Harrison, the Brewers' starting pitcher in Game 1, was a clear-cut example that being a good pitcher does not matter in Vegas. He was one of a few pitchers who had not given up more than two runs during his starts this season. Against the A's, he would allow eight hits and eight runs in just 2.1 innings.
The Bullpen Will Determine the Result
The Athletics would go through six relievers during the Game 1 loss. This is troubling, considering there are still two more games left in the series. If Ginn is unable to overcome the disadvantages mentioned earlier, the Athletics really don't have many pitchers to fall back on.
In Game 2, we could see Scott Barlow, Elvis Alvarado, and Hogan Harris. While each pitcher has had their moments, they have been fairly inconsistent this season. A theme that is common for each of the Athletics relievers, and something that will hurt them a lot during this series.
Athletics' Offense Remains Red Hot
The Las Vegas Ballpark is doing the Athletics a lot of favors. 34 hits were recorded during the game, 16 of which came from the Athletics, and the team as a whole would hit .314, with a 1.140 OPS. If the Athletics can stay consistent, and if Ginn is able to hold things down for the most part, this game will go the Athletics way.
Right now, the Athletics have multiple players who are on a hot streak. Most notably, Tyler Soderstrom, who is hitting .405 in the last 15 days. Zack Gelof has also been incredible, as he is on a 13-game hitting streak while hitting .353 in the last 15 days. Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers are also two players who will, without a doubt, make a huge impact for the rest of the series.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV