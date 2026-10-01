Why Athletics Will Look Unbeatable in 2027 Season

After a very disappointing 2026 season, 2027 will look completely different.

This year was a grind for Athletics fans. For one, the team lost multiple All-Star-level talents to injury, and you also have to factor in how bad the AL West was. Still, seasons like this create room for a massive turnaround. With weaknesses identified and players coming back, we could be in for a treat in 2027.

The Band Will Be Back Together Again

Aug 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrates with short stop Jacob Wilson (5) after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, the biggest reason this past season was so depressing was all the talent left on the table. The Athletics were without generational talent: Nick Kurtz , franchise shortstop Jacob Wilson, All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers, and the very underrated Tyler Soderstrom.

If you put these players back in the lineup for the entire second half of the season, the Athletics could have won the AL West. That might be a stretch, but it really isn't. The group of Athletics mentioned above would combine for 70 home runs and 220 RBIs before they got injured. That is very significant.

Old Meets New

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs to first base after hitting a single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' core of old—Kurtz, Langeliers, Wilson, Soderstrom, and Lawrence Butler —was impressive, but still a few more players away from really taking that next step. Luckily for them, Henry Bolte and Zack Gelof emerged in their absence. Two players who scorched earth during the second half of the season.

You could even add guys like Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Carlos Cortes, and Donovan Walton to that list. When you think of what that lineup could look like, it will be scary. Imagine Bolte leading off with Kurtz batting second. That could easily be an RBI, or at minimum two runners on, with Langeliers up to the plate. Instances like this will be scattered from the top to the bottom of the lineup.

Pitching Pieces Coming Together

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though it really didn't feel like it, the Athletics' pitching staff played well enough to finish the season, with the bullpen being the primary bright spot. We saw great outings from Luis Medina, Hogan Harris, and Elvis Alvarado, and if you want to stretch it further, Chris Roycroft and Seth Johnson played solid as well.

If the Athletics can add more high-profile arms to that mix, this could be a very impressive bullpen next season. The same goes for the Athletics' rotation, which will likely need one or two more starters before the season starts. If that can happen, the Athletics will be in business.

Final Thoughts

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Athletics have become a laughingstock this season, they should be able to turn things around hard next year. While it might be a little ambitious to call for playoffs for a 98-loss team in October, as we discussed, it is not a pipe dream.