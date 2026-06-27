The Surprising Catalyst Behind the A’s Recent Comeback Wins

The A's have won a lot of close games recently, and it's been thanks to some unexpected heroes.

The rotation has been heavily carried by J.T. Ginn, and the amazing rookie southpaw , Gage Jump. They have both done an amazing job keeping the A's in games and passing them off to the bullpen.

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

We have discussed the recent bullpen struggles that have led to some losses that they probably could have won if they had more consistency late in ballgames.

However, it has been the offense recently doing the heavy work in these close games. This has also led to the team having some amazing comeback victories, and late-inning heroics.

Jonah Heim Has Been Playing Hero

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) celebrates after hitting a game tying home run in the 9th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The A's made a move last month to land catcher Jonah Heim from the Atlanta Braves for cash. This came after Shea Langeliers was placed on the paternity list, and the A's needed some help to stop relying on the struggling Austin Wynns.

Since the A's have added Heim to the mix, he's had some pretty incredible moments being back in an A's uniform. It all started in the first game of the Las Vegas Series. Heim came up with the A's down to their final out, and down by one run with nobody on base. He would deliver a super clutch home run to send the game to the 11th inning.

Jonah Heim - Las Vegas Athletics (4) pic.twitter.com/CA2FfVBD4Z — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 9, 2026

Although the A's would go on to lose that game, but it would become an instant classic, and was an amazing ninth-inning comeback to push extra innings.

A few other clutch moments for Heim have happened, and then again on Thursday, down to their final out, Heim would deliver a clutch RBI single to give the A's the lead in the ninth. The A's would go on to finish out the win against the Giants.

JONAH HEIM IS JONAH HIM! TIE GAME WITH TWO OUTS IN THE NINTH! ‼️ #Athletics pic.twitter.com/yuwylKf01j — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 25, 2026

Heim's Future in the A's Organization

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

We have discussed how A's superstar catcher Shea Langeliers might have a complicated future with the organization, because his agent, Scott Boras, will likely push for him to hit the open market following the 2028 season.

The A's could look to add a catcher in the draft this summer, but if not, and if they are unable to lock up Shea Langeliers, Heim's recent heroics could earn him an extension.

Even if Shea stays with the A's for many years to come, having a strong backup catcher is always nice. Langeliers rarely catches more than 2 games in a row, so having a good bat and strong defender behind the plate on the other days, is a huge plus.

If there's any way to keep Heim in the organization, to keep his hot bat in this lineup for as long as possible, I'm sure the A's front office would love to do so.