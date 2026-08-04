Athletics Swing Buzzer-Beating Trade With Philadelphia Phillies

On Monday, it was the MLB Trade Deadline, and it seemed like a hundred deals got done around the league. It took right until the 3 pm PT deadline for the A's to make their first move, and they landed an arm with lots of potential.

The A's have made a few trades over the last few weeks, as they dealt Aaron Civale to the Cubs for a minor league arm. The deal was good for the A's, as they DFA'd him to make room for Tommy White and company during the All-Star break.

Aug 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Aaron Civale (38) pitches against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We discussed a few possibilities for the A's to deal Tommy White, or even Jonah Heim and Carlos Cortes. It looks like the A's opted not to, and instead dealt one of the outfielders that we talked about weeks ago.

Luckily for the A's, the return should be more meaningful than the Civale and Brett Harris trades.

A's Trade Colby Thomas to Philadelphia

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Colby Thomas (32) bats during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one move the A's made on Monday was dealing outfielder Colby Thomas to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Thomas has been a nice option for Mark Kotsay to play the outfield or pinch hit to face left-handed pitching. He's really struggled against right-handed pitching, which has made him a platoon option for the most part.

COLBY THOMAS CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE! pic.twitter.com/68AI95ZNIw — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2026

It was nice for the A's because Lawrence Butler and Carlos Cortes both struggle against left-handers, so Colby would fill in nicely for them. However, his struggles led to his demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas to make way for Jonathan Ornelas.

Thomas should get some time in the Phillies' outfield. He's a solid defender who makes nice plays out there, he has some speed, and when he's hot, he kills left-handed pitching.

A's Land Seth Johnson in Return

Jun 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Seth Johnson (51) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for the A's, they didn't have to give up much for the high-potential former first-rounder, Seth Johnson, from the Phillies.

Johnson has made 16 appearances with the Phillies this season and holds a 5.51 ERA in 16.1 innings pitched. He has allowed ten runs, and only one of them was due to a home run.

A’s are trading Colby Thomas to the Phillies for RHP Seth Johnson, per source.



Johnson, a 2019 first-round pick, has posted a 5.51 ERA in 16 relief appearances for the Phillies this season. Fastball sits 97-98. Plus slider. Good swing-and-miss. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 3, 2026

This could play nicely in the A's ballpark, as guys who tend to give up homers in other ballparks will especially struggle in Sutter Health Park due to the heat and the fact that it's a minor league ballpark.

Because Johnson has the potential to be great, it's a low price to pay, because Thomas was the odd man out in West Sacramento.