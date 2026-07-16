Athletics Calling Up Highly Touted Prospect for MLB Debut

The Athletics are in need of change due to current struggles: the team has lost 17 of its last 20 games and needs all the help it can get for the second half of the season.

The recent struggles have led the A's to fall to fourth place in the AL West Division. The blame can be placed on the team's pitching staff, and already has been. The team has dismissed their pitching coach , Scott Emerson, and will have an interim for the remainder of the season.

May 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) and Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) and Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) celebrate after the game against the New York Yankees at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the A's are making a slew of transactions before their first game in the second half against the Washington Nationals.

The change in these players could hopefully spark something in the clubhouse, get the team back in the win column, and jump back into contention.

A's Promote Tommy White Amid Many Transactions

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Oakland Athletics infielder Tommy White during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, it was reported that the A's would be calling up their highly regarded prospect, Tommy White, to the big leagues. He is slated to make his MLB Debut on Friday against the Washington Nationals.

White posted a .303 batting average in Triple-A this season, including nine homers and 47 RBI's. The impressive bat should slot in at the third base spot, since the team has optioned Max Muncy and is without Zack Gelof due to injury.

To catch everyone up on all the moves today:



Selecting Tommy White

Selecting Yunior Tur

Recalling Brady Basso



DFA’ing Aaron Civale

Optioning Joey Meneses

Optioning Brian Serven#Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 16, 2026

The big call-up for White wasn't the only move announced on Wednesday, as the team has also selected the contract of Yunior Tur and has recalled left-hander Brady Basso.

It was notably announced that veteran starter Aaron Civale has been designated for assignment. First baseman Joey Meneses and catcher Brian Serven have been optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the active roster.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Oakland Athletics infielder Tommy White during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What To Expect From Tommy White

As mentioned, the Gelof injury and the send-down of Max Muncy allow White to play third base for the A's. Scouts projected that White could be a long-term first baseman, but because Nick Kurtz is there, White is going to have to stick at third.

Don't expect elite defense at the hot corner from White, but expect some raw power and solid bat-to-ball skills. He's shown his ability in the minor leagues to hit for average and also have the gap-to-gap power to drive extra bases, as well as hit some long balls.

Jul 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Zack Gelof returns from injury, the infield will certainly look different. Right now, the team has Jeff McNeil and Alika Williams at second base, Jacob Wilson at shortstop, and now a mix of JKG and Tommy White at third.

Per Jeff Passan, the #Athletics are calling up Tommy White. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 16, 2026

Realistically, they will need both JKG and White in the everyday lineup, which could push McNeil to the bench. Another thought is letting Kurtz get some DH days and having White slot in at first, or vice versa.

Having lots of good offensive hitters in your infield is certainly a good problem to have, and once the pitching staff is able to figure things out, the team should make a good run in the AL West division in the second half.