Athletics Calling Up Highly Touted Prospect for MLB Debut
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The Athletics are in need of change due to current struggles: the team has lost 17 of its last 20 games and needs all the help it can get for the second half of the season.
The recent struggles have led the A's to fall to fourth place in the AL West Division. The blame can be placed on the team's pitching staff, and already has been. The team has dismissed their pitching coach, Scott Emerson, and will have an interim for the remainder of the season.
Now, the A's are making a slew of transactions before their first game in the second half against the Washington Nationals.
The change in these players could hopefully spark something in the clubhouse, get the team back in the win column, and jump back into contention.
A's Promote Tommy White Amid Many Transactions
On Wednesday, it was reported that the A's would be calling up their highly regarded prospect, Tommy White, to the big leagues. He is slated to make his MLB Debut on Friday against the Washington Nationals.
White posted a .303 batting average in Triple-A this season, including nine homers and 47 RBI's. The impressive bat should slot in at the third base spot, since the team has optioned Max Muncy and is without Zack Gelof due to injury.
The big call-up for White wasn't the only move announced on Wednesday, as the team has also selected the contract of Yunior Tur and has recalled left-hander Brady Basso.
It was notably announced that veteran starter Aaron Civale has been designated for assignment. First baseman Joey Meneses and catcher Brian Serven have been optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the active roster.
What To Expect From Tommy White
As mentioned, the Gelof injury and the send-down of Max Muncy allow White to play third base for the A's. Scouts projected that White could be a long-term first baseman, but because Nick Kurtz is there, White is going to have to stick at third.
Don't expect elite defense at the hot corner from White, but expect some raw power and solid bat-to-ball skills. He's shown his ability in the minor leagues to hit for average and also have the gap-to-gap power to drive extra bases, as well as hit some long balls.
When Zack Gelof returns from injury, the infield will certainly look different. Right now, the team has Jeff McNeil and Alika Williams at second base, Jacob Wilson at shortstop, and now a mix of JKG and Tommy White at third.
Realistically, they will need both JKG and White in the everyday lineup, which could push McNeil to the bench. Another thought is letting Kurtz get some DH days and having White slot in at first, or vice versa.
Having lots of good offensive hitters in your infield is certainly a good problem to have, and once the pitching staff is able to figure things out, the team should make a good run in the AL West division in the second half.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2