Why Athletics Could Soon Promote Top Prospect De Vries

The A's have a bright young group of stars in the big leagues right now, and they have plenty of talent in their farm system awaiting their debuts, and will hopefully make an impact on the big league roster soon.

To start the second half, the A's will get a taste of another young prospect in Tommy White. It was announced on Wednesday that White will join the team on Friday against the Nationals.

proud of our guys 🥹 pic.twitter.com/sl40ExS7Q8 — Athletics (@Athletics) July 15, 2026

Earlier this season, we saw another big-time prospect, Henry Bolte, make his debut, and his 100th percentile speed, combined with his ground-ball rate, has been a big factor in his recent success at the big league level.

On Friday, we could see yet another young talent promoted one step closer to the big league level.

Leo De Vries Could Get Promoted to Triple-A

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American League infielder Leo De Vries (21) hits a single against National League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last summer, the A's swung a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres to land the talents of the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, Leo De Vries.

It cost the team their All-Star closer, Mason Miller. However, in the long run, this trade might work out very well for the A's.

I fully expect the #Athletics to promote the number 2 prospect in all of baseball, Leo De Vries, to Triple-A Las Vegas.



The move should be done before the Aviators’ Friday contest in Round Rock. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 16, 2026

In Double-A this season with the Midland Rockhounds, De Vries has posted a .286 batting average to go with a .821 OPS and 11 home runs.

De Vries is just 19 years old, so the organization doesn't feel super pressured to rush him through the minor leagues. However, some great talents like Juan Soto have flown through the minors and have made an impact at the big league level at a young age.

The A's Infield With Eventual Arrival of De Vries

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with third baseman Zack Gelof (20) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's infield is already quite crowded, and adding De Vries to the mix could make playing time a bit difficult.

Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson have first base and shortstop locked down, so really, all of the infield depth has to play either second or third base. With the debuts of Tommy White and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, it seems as if they should slot in at those positions.

Leo De Vries makes things happen!



MLB's No. 2 prospect (@Athletics) knocks a leadoff single, swipes two bases, then scores the Futures Game's first run for the AL. pic.twitter.com/JrrBBULqIT — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 12, 2026

However, the team also has Zack Gelof, Jeff McNeil, Alika Williams, and the recently optioned Max Muncy. All of these guys have shown they have good offensive and defensive talent this season.

Surely it will be exciting when Leo De Vries makes his debut, but the team will have to decide what the defensive alignment will look like if De Vries is eventually promoted to MLB.