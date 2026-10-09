Two Big-Time Athletics Who Could Be Traded This Winter

Since the A's could hire a new General Manager in the next few days, it's worth considering some big moves they could make this winter.

We have seen the A's make some surprising offseason trades over the last few years, and now, with a new head of baseball operations and a roster that clearly lacks pitching, we could be in for yet another big trade.

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates with catcher Jonah Heim (15) and catcher Shea Langeliers (23) after hitting a three run home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few years ago, the A's made a shocking trade, sending young left-hander AJ Puk to the Marlins in exchange for JJ Bleday. Bleday showed some glimpses of being a solid player before being picked up by the Reds.

With a potentially wild offseason ahead, we will discuss a couple of crazy trade ideas the A's could make this winter.

Shea Langeliers Gets Dealt

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) hits a hits an RBI double during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During this past summer's trade deadline, there was some discussion that the A's could possibly look into dealing their All-Star catcher, Shea Langeliers. Because the catching market was weak and lots of contenders were in need of backstops, Langeliers' value would have been very high.

Unfortunately, an injury would take him off the trade market, but we did discuss that trading him would have been a bad idea. Now that it's the offseason and Shea can go into Spring Training, his value could increase.

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) reacts after flying out during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the A's elect to deal Langeliers this winter, it would have to land them a serious return. Since the A's clearly lack pitching, they would probably need at least two premium pitchers and some prospect capital as well.

It would be shocking to see the A's deal a superstar in the season before they make their move to Las Vegas, and also because the team looks like it could compete in 2027.

Brent Rooker Could Be a Shocking Trade Candidate

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) walks to the dugout after striking out during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A's manager, Mark Kotsay, loves penciling in Brent Rooker into his lineups daily, as he played all 162 games for the team in 2025.

As an everyday player in 2025, he also produced a lot for the A's lineup. He'd post his third consecutive 30-homer season. Rooker would look to make it four consecutive years before a season-ending surgery this past summer.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) watches the flight of his home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Rooker struggled in his limited playing time this season, there are really no concerns about his bat. Many teams would be interested in landing a bat like Rooker and might even give up pitching to land him.

Because the new A's GM will see the team's surplus of hitters and clear lack of pitching, it could be an obvious move to shed some bats and add some arms for the upcoming season.