With pitching being the main focus of the A's offseason, they need to find a way to trade some of their current pieces to land the help they need.

We have discussed possible pitching fits in Dustin May, who has already signed with the White Sox, and other free agent starters as well. However, convincing these starters to sign in West Sacramento could be difficult, so they could resort to trading.

If the A's plan on making a trade this offseason, they have several prospects that could be trade bait. Everyone aside from baseball's second-ranked prospect, Leo De Vries, could be on the table for other teams.

And if they plan on trading big-league talent, since they are loaded with outfielders, it's probably not the worst idea to consider trading these guys.

Tyler Soderstrom

Aug 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We discussed Soderstrom as a possible trade candidate this past summer, even though he has been incredible since debuting with the team.

While his bat is super impressive, what he has done defensively for the team has been just as impressive. Soderstrom came up through the A's system as a catcher. Since the team had Shea Langeliers locking down that position, he switched to first base.

Soderstrom was a solid first baseman before Nick Kurtz kicked him into the outfield. In his first season in the outfield, he was a Gold Glove finalist.

Now that the A's are searching for pitching help, they could think about trading one of their middle-of-the-order bats, considering the fact that they have plenty of them. We already discussed Jacob Wilson as someone who could be dealt as well.

Lawrence Butler

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) slides into third base against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Butler's contributions to the A's have come mainly in the second halves of seasons. In 2024, Butler had a breakout second half that ultimately earned him a contract extension .

While Butler has yet to produce at a high level since the extension, he showed flashes of greatness in the second half of the 2026 season. Since he has shown flashes of potential at the big-league level, several teams should be interested in adding him.

Since he's locked up long-term, it could actually help his trade value. He's locked down on a relatively team-friendly deal, so teams should actually value that.

Butler is also a solid defender in right and center field, so he could serve a couple of different roles on a team that brings him in. Losing Butler could eventually open a spot for one of the most exciting bats in the A's system, Devin Taylor.