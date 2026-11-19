The A's have a busy offseason ahead of them if they want to turn around the 98-loss season from 2026. While pitching is the main focus this winter, they could also end up with holes at other positions.

There's no debate that the A's have one of the stronger offenses in all of baseball. Shea Langeliers, Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Henry Bolte, Tyler Soderstrom, and Brent Rooker are just a few guys who have proven they can be real threats at the plate for the team.

The A's lineup is much stronger than their pitching staff, and luring in free-agent pitching this offseason could be difficult for the club. This could lead the team to dish out some of their offensive talent to improve their pitching staff.

We have already discussed a pair of outfielders that could be on the trade block in hopes of adding pitching. Earlier this week, the A's made a move to protect a prospect from the Rule 5 draft that could have some meaning behind a potential trade that could happen this offseason.

Athletics Protect Cole Conn

Stockton Ports' Cole Conn hits a single during the Ports' home opener against the Modesto Nuts at the Stockton Ballpark in downtown Stockton on Apr. 5, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The A's had to protect eligible players from a potential Rule 5 Draft on Tuesday. Every year, players with enough minor league baseball experience who aren't on a club's 40-man roster are eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

When a player is selected in the Rule 5 Draft, they must remain on the big-league team for the whole season, or else they will be offered back to their old franchise before they can be outrighted. Since the A's placed catcher Cole Conn on the 40-man roster, he is safe from being selected by another team.

Cole Conn is 25 years old and was selected by the A's in the 12th round back in 2023. In his first three years in the minors, Conn really struggled to show any offensive production. However, Conn took a huge step forward in 2026.

Conn spent time in Double-A, where he posted a .281 average and an .838 OPS before being promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas. In Vegas, Conn had 146 at-bats and finished with a .295 average and an .875 OPS.

Sep 8, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) fields and throws the ball to first base for an out against Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What It Means

The speedy catcher showed a lot of promise last season, and the A's believed he was worthy of protecting. With Jonah Heim out, Cole Conn is the only other catcher currently on the A's 40-man roster.

Last season, the A's were in a similar position with prospect catcher and former first-rounder Daniel Susac. The team left him unprotected , and he would spend the entire 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants.

Now that Conn is competing for a spot this Spring, the A's have a decision to make on Shea Langeliers. Langeliers is drawing lots of trade buzz, especially because the best free-agent catcher, Ryan Jeffers, accepted the qualifying offer and will return to Minnesota.

If the A's believe Langeliers won't sign a long-term extension, now is certainly the time to consider trading him. Since there are a lot of contenders searching for catchers, they could get a haul for their star backstop this winter.