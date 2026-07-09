Two Outfield Prospects Who Will Interest A's in MLB Draft

The A's have been playing bad baseball recently, and it's not much to do with the team's offense. The pitching staff has been the real issue, and the team could address its needs during Saturday's draft.

There aren't many pitchers slated to go in the top ten. We've discussed Jackson Flora as an option for the A's if they draft a pitcher, but because he's the top-ranked arm, he likely won't fall to pick eight.

May 30, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Justin Lebron (1) celebrates his solo homer in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional winner’s bracket game between Alabama and USC Upstate in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We've talked about Ryder Helfrick and Justin Lebron as options as well , but catcher and shortstop might not be positions of need with Langeliers hopeful of being the team's future catcher, and Jacob Wilson locked up as the team's franchise shortstop.

It's not smart to draft based on position in the draft, but there are two outfielders who could be blue-chip prospects that the team might not want to miss out on.

Trevor Condon, High School Outfielder

Trevor Condon OF | Etowah HS (GA)

- toe tap provided rhythm

- level swing worked g2g but flashed pull side power

- plus bat speed and bat to ball skills pic.twitter.com/nrxQ3OXpEv — JB Sebastiano (@jb_sebastiano) June 23, 2026

Condon, no relation to Colorado Rockies' prospect Trevor, is just 18 years old and is currently committed to play at Tennessee.

Sitting as the 13th-ranked prospect, if the A's could select him at pick eight and lure him in with some cash, they would easily be able to get him to forgo his college commitment and join the organization. If there's any uncertainty, the team could lean away from selecting him.

Etowah High’s Trevor Condon hit .504 with 9 HR, 17 2B in ‘26. Mid 1st rd. Max Clark vibes. pic.twitter.com/YywoRMLAtH — Sam Fosberg (@discussbaseball) June 30, 2026

Condon has a super high ceiling, as he comes with an awesome 60-grade hit tool, 70-grade speed, and 60-grade fielding. All of those attributes will make him an exciting young prospect who could be a future star for the team in Las Vegas.

It is scary drafting high schoolers this early, as they will take longer to become MLB-ready. But as mentioned, it's tougher nowadays to lure high schoolers to forgo college baseball and all of the NIL money.

Derek Curiel, LSU Outfielder

Derek Curiel 6, LSU Tigers take on the Tennessee Vols. Sunday, April 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the A's want to go with a college bat with their first-round pick, LSU outfielder Derek Curiel might be a perfect fit. A few different mock drafts have the A's slated to select him at pick eight.

Like Condon, the outfielder comes with a 60-grade hit tool, only a 55-grade speed, and 55-grade fielding. Obviously not as exciting as Condon's 70-grade speed and 60-grade glove, but his experience in college is certainly valuable.

Derek Curiel has one of the highest floors of anyone in this years draft. The #GeauxTigers OF has elite speed and range in center while showing off an advanced hit tool. But will it translate to the next level? I give my scouting report and future value grades below⬇️. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/Yct3KfcSYu — Sam Jones (@SamuelJones_53) July 7, 2026

Another fear of taking a high schooler is that they haven't seen tough competition yet. Curiel has done an amazing job against other SEC schools, which is one of the best conferences in all of college baseball.

Curiel might be a safer bet for the A's, and could also see him join the big leagues sooner than Condon. However, the A's don't have an immediate need for an outfielder, so the Condon project could be in their cards.