Two Outfield Prospects Who Will Interest A's in MLB Draft
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The A's have been playing bad baseball recently, and it's not much to do with the team's offense. The pitching staff has been the real issue, and the team could address its needs during Saturday's draft.
There aren't many pitchers slated to go in the top ten. We've discussed Jackson Flora as an option for the A's if they draft a pitcher, but because he's the top-ranked arm, he likely won't fall to pick eight.
We've talked about Ryder Helfrick and Justin Lebron as options as well, but catcher and shortstop might not be positions of need with Langeliers hopeful of being the team's future catcher, and Jacob Wilson locked up as the team's franchise shortstop.
It's not smart to draft based on position in the draft, but there are two outfielders who could be blue-chip prospects that the team might not want to miss out on.
Trevor Condon, High School Outfielder
Condon, no relation to Colorado Rockies' prospect Trevor, is just 18 years old and is currently committed to play at Tennessee.
Sitting as the 13th-ranked prospect, if the A's could select him at pick eight and lure him in with some cash, they would easily be able to get him to forgo his college commitment and join the organization. If there's any uncertainty, the team could lean away from selecting him.
Condon has a super high ceiling, as he comes with an awesome 60-grade hit tool, 70-grade speed, and 60-grade fielding. All of those attributes will make him an exciting young prospect who could be a future star for the team in Las Vegas.
It is scary drafting high schoolers this early, as they will take longer to become MLB-ready. But as mentioned, it's tougher nowadays to lure high schoolers to forgo college baseball and all of the NIL money.
Derek Curiel, LSU Outfielder
If the A's want to go with a college bat with their first-round pick, LSU outfielder Derek Curiel might be a perfect fit. A few different mock drafts have the A's slated to select him at pick eight.
Like Condon, the outfielder comes with a 60-grade hit tool, only a 55-grade speed, and 55-grade fielding. Obviously not as exciting as Condon's 70-grade speed and 60-grade glove, but his experience in college is certainly valuable.
Another fear of taking a high schooler is that they haven't seen tough competition yet. Curiel has done an amazing job against other SEC schools, which is one of the best conferences in all of college baseball.
Curiel might be a safer bet for the A's, and could also see him join the big leagues sooner than Condon. However, the A's don't have an immediate need for an outfielder, so the Condon project could be in their cards.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2